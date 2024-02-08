VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 8: Over the years, India has seen a notable increase in entrepreneurship. From IT titans to inspirational leaders, the nation has produced a skilled group of people who have turned concepts into profitable businesses.

The top ten entrepreneurs who have had a major influence on India's business environment and attained extraordinary success are profiled in this article. Success requires time and attention, much like growing a plant. It doesn't happen overnight. These business owners worked hard to achieve success. They put forth a lot of effort each day at work and persevered through difficult times.

The top ten success stories of Indian entrepreneurs that you should be aware of are listed below. After reading this, our newest entrepreneurs in India will undoubtedly inspire you. Now let's talk about them.

Ritesh Aggarwal (OYO Rooms):

Ritesh Aggarwal, the third-youngest affluent Indian entrepreneur, displayed a fearless approach towards exploring opportunities. His venture, Oyo Rooms, which he established in 2013, not only brought him substantial financial success but also catapulted him to the position of the second-youngest billionaire amidst a global economic downturn.

Oyo Rooms, recognized as India's largest budget-friendly hotel chain, boasts over 500 establishments and 50,000 guestrooms. Launched by Ritesh Agarwal in 2012 with the initial goal of providing basic and reliable lodging, the business has undergone a significant transformation, reshaping the landscape of the Indian hotel sector.

Sai Krishna Putta (Tunez):

Sai Krishna Putta is the Co-founder and CEO of Tunez, a company that offers audio accessories and lifestyle products with premium quality at affordable prices. He aims to enrich the lives of millions of people, especially the middle class and below families, by connecting generations and empowering rural areas with his products. He has achieved impressive milestones, such as reaching more than 2500 offline retail stores in five South Indian states, generating 5.5 crores in revenue in 18 months, and attracting 25+ active investors. He is also a generous and humble leader, who credits his team, mentors, and customers for his success, and shares his knowledge and experience with aspiring entrepreneurs.

He is Sai Krishna Putta, a visionary entrepreneur who is changing the world, one earbud at a time.

Deepinder Goyal (Zomato):

Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah introduced Zomato in 2008, an online platform for food delivery and restaurant exploration. Through the utilization of technology and data analytics, Zomato has revolutionized the way individuals order food and discover new dining establishments. With its extensive reach and user-friendly interface, Zomato has become a fundamental part of Indian food culture.

Kuldeep Prajapat (Onetech Solution):

Introducing Kuldeep Prajapat, the visionary Founder & CEO of Onetech Solution, based in Indore, who has distinguished himself in the IT sector over a remarkable 12-year period. Onetech Solution, thriving under his leadership, excels in Website Design, Digital Marketing, and Mobile Application Development, having completed thousands of projects to great acclaim. Known for its consistent 5-star ratings across major platforms, the agency is a testament to Prajapat's unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. His leadership has not only elevated the standard for service excellence but also established Onetech Solution as a leading innovator in digital technology. Prajapat's entrepreneurial spirit and innovative approach make him a standout figure in the tech world. Visit website - www.onetechsolution.in

Prashant Kadukar (Digital Trainee):

Prashant Kadukar, Founder and CEO of Digital Trainee, Digital Trainee is India's first Practical Digital Marketing Training Institute, is on a mission to transform individuals into skilled digital marketing professionals. Established in 2016 in Pune, Digital Trainee aims to contribute to a "Digital India" by providing comprehensive training and certifications. Mr Prashant Kadukar dreams of nurturing top-notch professionals who can excel in the digital marketing landscape, making a significant impact on the industry's growth. Digital Trainee has Trained and transform 12000+ Digital Marketer in India and stands as a beacon, empowering individuals with the skills needed to succeed in this dynamic and promising field. Visit on website - www.digitaltrainee.com

Dilkhush Kumar (RodBez):

Dilkhush Kumar, known for his entrepreneurial success in Bihar, has developed a service similar to Uber but tailored for small towns. Seven years ago, at the age of 22, Kumar was involved in selling vegetables in Patna and operating rickshaws in Delhi. Now, at 29, he is the CEO of RodBez, an app-based startup. Collaborating with graduates from prestigious institutions like IIT and IIM, Kumar has brought a unique twist to the startup scene in Bihar. RodBez, a play on the Bihari pronunciation of "roadways," reflects Kumar's clever and humorous approach. Drawing inspiration from industry giants like Uber and Ola, RodBez incorporates strategies while infusing a distinct rural essence into its operations. Despite being only his second business venture in seven years, Kumar demonstrates a seasoned understanding of the startup environment.

Parul Gulati (Nish Hair):

Parul Gulati, an Indian film actress renowned for her roles in numerous Punjabi films, is also recognized for her entrepreneurial ventures. Serving as the Chief Executive Officer and founder, she established the hair extensions brand 'Nish Hair.'

Arpita Aditi (Dil Foods):

Arpita Aditi, Founder and CEO of Dil Foods since March 2022, believes in the power of individual commitment to drive team and company success. Under her leadership, Dil Foods has thrived for two years, emphasizing a collaborative approach. Aditi's vision extends beyond corporate growth, highlighting the positive impact a united team can make on society. Her journey exemplifies the transformative force of collective dedication, resonating within and beyond the company.

Mitesh Pradhan (MYCIVA):

MYCIVA, Pune's premier art and design school, proudly announces the opening of its fourth branch in Pimple Saudagar, a dynamic and vibrant neighborhood. Following the success of its Dhanori, PCMC, and Rohini, Delhi campuses, MYCIVA extends its comprehensive programs to nurture creative minds in this locale.

Founder Mitesh Pradhan expressed enthusiasm, stating, "Pimple Saudagar's dynamic spirit aligns with our mission to democratize creative education." The campus offers Drawing & Painting, and Design Entrance Exam Preparation courses, fostering creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking.

The grand opening of MYCIVA's new branch on 02.02.2024 showcased student artwork and featured faculty presentations, marking a new chapter in MYCIVA's commitment to fostering future artists and designers.

Contact: +91-9090900995 & +91-9090717148

Instagram handle- MYCIVAORG

Dev Mishra (Office Easy):

Introducing Dev Mishra, He launched Office Easy in July 2021. Now he has 4 companies, Office Easy, Interio Easy, Coworx Easy and Easy Lease. Their 10 years of experience in commercial leasing has spread from Noida to Delhi, Gurgaon and Kolkata. Office Easy has a big name in office leasing in Noida, they provide better rates on good properties as well as after sale service. Along with office leasing, they also do Factory leasing, Warehouse Leasing and Commercial selling. Office Easy has given office lease to corporates e.g. Physics Wala, Nuberg Engineering, Biodeal Pharma, Intrix Solutions and many more. He not only took Office Easy to new heights but also maintained the trust of all the customers. Website - http://www.officeeasy.in

