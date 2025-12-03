VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: At the edge of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, where Mulund's skyline meets the greens of Mumbai's largest urban forest, Piramal Realty has completed Phase 1 of Piramal Revanta, its 12-acre residential development. With Tower 4 receiving its Occupation Certificate, all four towers in the first phase now stand delivered -- a milestone that moves the project from construction to community.

With over 1,100 homes delivered, Piramal Revanta is steadily evolving into an active residential neighbourhood at the city's eastern edge. The developer has also delivered Club RASA, a ~20,000 sq.ft. clubhouse designed around wellness and social engagement. Alongside it, the podium-top amenities including a swimming pool, children's play zones, an amphitheatre & landscaped courts are now operational.

"This milestone reflects the trust of our residents and our commitment to bringing the design vision to life at Piramal Revanta," said Abhijeet Maheshwari, CEO, Piramal Realty.

With Phase 1 complete, the development now shifts focus to the recently launched Towers 5 and 6, part of Phase 2 (Vana). This upcoming phase will also introduce Club RAHA (~10,000 sq.ft.), the development's second clubhouse, along with ground-level amenities, adding another layer to the precinct's evolving social and residential fabric.

Strategically located, Piramal Revanta overlooks the expansive ~25,000 acres of Sanjay Gandhi National Park and is seamlessly connected via the Eastern Express Highway, LBS Road, the upcoming Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), and emerging metro networks. The 12-acre development integrates nature, accessibility, and modern infrastructure -- solidifying its position as a gateway to the future-ready growth corridor of Mulund.

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with ~12 Mn. sq.ft. of residential real estate under development in and around Mumbai. Piramal Realty aims to set a gold standard in design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's innovative developments not only capture a cutting-edge and contemporary ethos but also aim to adopt a more intuitive interpretation of luxury. This distinctive approach celebrates the harmonious integration of nature, greenery, spaciousness, natural light, ventilation and the inherent connection with biophilia encapsulating the essence of community living.

