New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): GE on Tuesday announced the appointment of Pitamber Shivnani as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of GE T&D India Ltd effective July 1.

He joined the company on January 15 as the Chief Executive Officer after 32 years with ABB. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology in Roorkee, Shivnani has also attended the Senior Leadership Development Programme at the International Institute of Management Development in Switzerland and Harvard School of Business in the United States.

The company also announced the appointment of Sanjay Sagar as Independent Director on the board of the company for five years up to June 30, 2025. He is an internationally renowned executive and an energy sector expert.

With a career spanning over 35 years, Sagar's last stint was as the Managing Director of Jindal Power. Prior to that, he was the Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy from 2012 to 2017.

With six manufacturing sites, GE T&D India is meeting the growing demands for equipment and services with a focus on introducing green and digital solutions aimed towards making the Indian grid smarter and environmentally friendly. (ANI)

