Michael Gerard Tyson celebrates his 54th birthday on June 30 (Tuesday). Tyson was popularly nicknamed as ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ by fans during his prime. There have been a lot of ups and downs in Tyson’s illustrious career. The only constant being, he never gave up, until his retirement in 2005. Fans celebrate the great man’s birthday by sharing Mike Tyson’s latest pictures, quotes, sayings etc. on his special day. If you, too, are searching for popular Mike Tyson’s quotes, then you have come to the right place. Mike Tyson Birthday Special: Interesting Facts and Net Worth of the Boxing Legend.

If you are a fan and looking to share Mike Tyson’s quotes and sayings on his 54th birthday, here’s a list of most popular quotes of Mike Tyson you can choose from. You can share these amazing quotes as WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram messages, Snapchat stories, Telegram posts, etc. among other popular social media channels.

Tyson was a strong-willed person during his career, and even after. No matter how many times he was bogged down due to a person life crisis, he always bounced back. As the decorated boxer celebrates his 54th birthday today, we take look at look at some of Mike Tyson’s iconic quotes, which you can share it with your loved ones to motivate and inspire them.

"Real Freedom Is Having Nothing. I Was Freer When I Didn't Have A Cent." "When I Fight Someone, I Want To Break His Will. I Want To Take His Manhood. I Want To Rip Out His Heart And Show It To Him." "I've Lived Places These Guys Can't Defecate In." "I'm The Biggest Fighter In The History Of The Sport. If You Don't Believe It, Check The Cash Register." "The Only Thing I Do Is Just Pray For Inspiration, For A Way Of Thinking, Because I Don't Have Any Particular Goal In Sight." "I'm A Dreamer. I Have To Dream And Reach For The Stars, And If I Miss A Star Then I Grab A Handful Of Clouds." "Time Is Like A Book. You Have A Beginning, A Middle And An End. It's Just A Cycle." "God Lets Everything Happen For A Reason. It's All A Learning Process, And You Have To Go From One Level To Another." "I Just Want To Conquer People And Their Souls." "Greatness Is Not Guarding Yourself From The People; Greatness Is Being Accepted By The People."

Mike Tyson is widely regarded to be one of the best professional boxers of all times. He went through a lot of highs and lows in his career. Even during his peak time, he was jailed for 6 years but was left on parole after 3 years only. A person, whose life was a real-live version of the giant’ wheel, Tyson came out stronger after every setback he faced in his career.

Nicknamed ‘Iron’, and ‘Kid Dynamite’ by his fans and detractors, Mike Tyson’s most wins came in Knock-outs only. Tyson holds the record of being the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight time.

