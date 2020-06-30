Good morning, people! Are you ready to face yet another day? Well, if you still lack the inspiration to get out of the bed, netizens have many messages and wishes surfaced on Twitter already to help you start the morning. #TuesdayThoughts, and #TuesdayMessages are trending on social media as people begin the day with positive quotes. Along with the viral hashtags, we will also bring you all the updates from the internet world. Watch out this space, to know the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day that netizens are sharing today, June 30, 2020.

Amid the rising hashtags, there have been constant tweets as reactions over the Indian government’s announcement to ban the TikTok app among other 59 Chinese apps. Reactions have flood Twitter with more such images and memes. Netizens seem to be happy with the decision as the debate to ban the video-sharing app TikTok has been going on for many days. Last night, #TikTokBaninIndia was running as one of the top trending hashtags on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media apps.

As the day begins, we are expecting more memes and other viral moments to captivate the netizens during this time. Stay in tune with us to know what all are shared on social media and all the latest buzz on the internet. Happy Tuesday!