New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday outlined the key highlights pertaining to his ministry in the last 10 days.

In a post on X, the minister said that the productive visit to the UK marked with negotiation meetings and discussions focused on implementing the comprehensive and mutually beneficial FTA aimed at boosting bilateral trade, creating jobs, and further strengthening economic ties.

He said Vanijya Bhawan celebrated its third anniversary."The complex is rapidly becoming a hub for innovation, boosting commerce, and enhancing transparency, driving us closer to Viksit Bharat 2047," the minister said.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry held a crucial stakeholder meeting with the MSME sector on Quality Control Orders. Feedback was gathered to ensure a more collaborative and inclusive standard-setting process, emphasizing a quality mindset for global competitiveness.

A key review meeting on the PLI scheme highlighted the need for quality skilled manpower and resolving infrastructure bottlenecks. The scheme is progressing across 14 key sectors, enhancing self-reliance in manufacturing."Aimed at empowering 1 million entrepreneurs across Tier II, Tier III, and rural India, an MoU has been signed with a private digital platform. Bharat Project will leverage AI-powered tools, venture launchpads, and regional language storytelling to help scale the next generation of entrepreneurs," the Minister said.

Goyal said import restrictions have been issued on certain precious metal alloys containing gold. These are alloys of palladium, rhodium, and iridium containing more than 1 per cent gold by weight. This has been done to regulate the import of gold in the garb of chemical compounds, the minister said."For the first time, fresh jamuns have been exported from India to the UK. The consignment has been sent from Karnataka to London, marking yet another milestone in empowering our farmers," he added. (ANI)

