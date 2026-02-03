Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 3 (ANI): Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha said that Tripura is a peaceful, green and promising state in North-East India, and the main goal of the current government is to bring the light of development to every corner of the state.

The Chief Minister was inaugurating four important development projects at Atharobhola in the Killa block of Udaipur. He said that a modern astroturf synthetic football mini stadium has been built at Atharobhola in Killa block of Gomati district at a cost of Rs 5.36 crore.

He added that development is not possible without education, and ensuring the participation of women in education is one of the government's priorities.

"Real progress of the state and the country is not possible without the overall development of the janajati community. In the absence of a safe, well-planned housing system for students, their educational outcomes are adversely affected. Therefore, the state government is constructing hostels in various schools. A hostel with 50 seats each has been constructed at Dashrath Dev Memorial English Medium Model School and Devta Mura High School (South Barmura VC) in Killa block. The total cost of this project is Rs 5.2 crore," he said.

The Chief Minister said that earlier, the janajati people were misguided and pushed towards terrorism, which resulted in many conflicts and sufferings.

"The present government has freed the state from that situation and brought it back to the mainstream of development," he said.

Regarding the development of health infrastructure, he said that a healthy society is a developed society.

"Keeping this goal in mind, a modern 10-bed Primary Health Centre has been built at a cost of Rs 5.4 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund in the Nityabazar area of Killa block. As a result, there will be no need to go far for the treatment of common diseases, and quality health services will be available near the village," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that these initiatives prove that the government not only makes promises, but also believes in implementation.

"Killa is no longer just a locality; it is a shining example of development. A self-reliant and strong Tripura is being built on these three pillars: sports, education and health," he said.

He further said that six new national highways have been constructed in the state, significant development has been achieved in railway infrastructure, and several new projects and schemes have been approved in the recent Cabinet meeting.

At the event, Minister of Tribal Welfare Bikas Debbarma, MLA Rampada Jamatia, Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Secretary Dr. K. Sasikumar, Acting District Magistrate of Gomati district Subhash Acharya, Superintendent of Police Dr. K. Kiran Kumar, and others were present. (ANI)

