New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue the discussion on the motion of 'Thanks to the President's address' during the ongoing Budget Session on Tuesday.

In the Lok Sabha, the motion was moved by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by Tejasvi Surya. On Monday, the House witnessed a heated exchange between the NDA and the INDIA bloc MPs during Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's address, during which he cited an unpublished memoir by former Army Chief General MM Naravane on border tensions with China. BJP members strongly objected to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, saying he violated the House's rules.

In the Upper House, the BJP MP Sadananad Master moved the motion of thanks and, on Monday, delivered an emotional address, placing his artificial limbs on the bench.

The motion comes in response to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses to mark the beginning of the Budget Session on January 28.

Meanwhile, in the Lower House, today's proceedings will begin with an obituary for Congress leader Surupsingh Hirya Naik, who passed away in December 2025.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and MP Kodikunnil Suresh will move the motion, "That this House do agree with the Fourteenth Report of the Business Advisory Committee presented to the House on February 2."

MPs are also scheduled to move a motion for election to the Committee on Estimates, the Committee on Public Accounts, the Committee on Public Undertaking, and the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed repeated interruptions and was later adjourned for the day following a prolonged stalemate over LoP Rahul Gandhi's insistence on speaking about a specific matter pertaining to the standoff with China during border tensions in 2020 while referring to a report citing an unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane. The House, which began discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, was adjourned till 3 pm, 4 pm and later for the day.

Speaker Om Birla ruled that Rahul Gandhi should not make references to the unpublished book and article. When the House met at 3 pm, the Speaker urged the Leader of the Opposition to proceed with his speech without mentioning his intended reference. He said that the House works according to the rules. (ANI)

