Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: Platinum Industries Ltd., one of India's most respected family-run manufacturers in the chemical manufacturing sector, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2025 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses List. This marks the first time Platinum has been featured on this prestigious platform, which honours the nation's most valuable family enterprises.

The annual list, now expanded to 300 families with 100 new entrants this year, showcases the strength and influence of Indian family businesses. Together, these companies control an astounding USD 1.6 trillion (INR 134 lakh crore) in value, a figure that exceeds the combined GDP of Turkey and Finland and generated INR 7,100 crore in value every day over the past year.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Krishna Dushyant Rana, Chairman & Managing Director, Platinum Industries, said, "Being featured on the 2025 Hurun India list of most valuable family businesses for the first time is a proud moment for Platinum Industries. Parul Rana and I have strived to ensure that our growth is not just measured in numbers, but in the values, we uphold and the trust we build. This recognition reaffirms our belief that family-led enterprises can build global-scale businesses by staying true to their core values while embracing innovation, and building a legacy that future generations will be proud of."

Founded in 1984 by Mr. Dushyant Rana as a trading business, Platinum Industries entered a new era in 2016 under the leadership of Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Dushyant Rana. The strategic pivot from trading to manufacturing that year positioned the company for rapid growth, making it one of the largest PVC stabilizer players in India by sales, as reported by CRISIL.

The company's trajectory since then has been marked by a series of significant milestones. In its first year under the new leadership, Platinum Industries introduced lead-free stabilizers, a move that not only addressed growing environmental concerns but also set new industry benchmarks for sustainability and health safety. This development played a crucial role in shaping market standards and enhancing customer preferences towards safer and more sustainable products. The establishment of a full-fledged R&D centre in Palghar in 2019, staffed with global talent, further strengthened its product innovation and technical excellence.

In 2022, Platinum Industries' strategic roadmap for global dominance took form when it acquired land for a new stabilizer plant in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) in Egypt. This facility, projected to have a capacity of 60,000 TPA, is designed to meet growing international demands, significantly enhancing the company's logistical efficiencies and market penetration. In 2024, Platinum Industries became one of the first in its sector to list publicly, with an IPO valued at USD 120 million that was oversubscribed by about 100 times; a resounding vote of market confidence.

Building on its vision, Platinum Industries has delivered exceptional growth in a remarkably short span through a sharp focus on innovation and strategic expansion. Under the strategic leadership of Krishna Dushyant Rana and the brand-building expertise of Director Parul Krishna Rana, the company continues to successfully combined innovation, quality, and sustainability to set new benchmarks in the industry. This recognition by Hurun stands as a testament to Platinum's evolution from a strong family-led foundation to a globally competitive force in the PVC and CPVC additives sector.

