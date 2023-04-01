New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) which a day ago announced that it has registered the highest-ever revenue for the financial year 2022-23.

Taking to Twitter, PM said, "Exceptional! I laud the entire team of HAL for their remarkable zeal and passion."

HAL on Friday registered the highest-ever revenue from operations of around Rs 26,500 Crores (provisional and unaudited) for FY 2022-23 as against Rs 24,620 for the previous FY.

The company recorded revenue growth of 8 per cent during the year as compared to last year.

In a tweet, HAL said that an eight per cent growth was recorded compared to Rs 24,620 revenue in the previous financial year. The company wrote, "HAL registers highest-ever revenue from operations of around Rs.26,500 Crores (provisional and unaudited) for FY 2022-23 as against Rs 24,620 for the previous FY. The Company has recorded revenue growth of 8 per cent during the year as compared to last year."

Earlier on Friday, the PM expressed happiness at the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) crossing Gross Merchandise Value of Rs 2 lakh crore in 2022-23.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi tweeted, "Excellent! GeM has given us a glimpse of the energy and enterprise of the people of India. It has ensured prosperity and better markets for many citizens."

PM Modi made the remark in response to a tweet by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Goyal had stated in a tweet, "A true GeM of India! A landmark achievement for the nation as it crossed the Gross Merchandise Value of Rs 2 lakh crore in 2022-23. Under PM Narendra Modi ji's relentless pursuit to ensure transparent procurement, GeM is emerging as a trusted platform for buyers and sellers".

GeM is the National Public Procurement Portal for the procurement of goods and services for Central and State Government Organisations. (ANI)

