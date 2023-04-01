Lucknow Super Giants did well to finish third in their debut season in the Indian Premier League and their main aim in the second campaign will be to scale even greater heights. The team plays Delhi Capitals in their opening match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, a first for the home fans. Opponents Delhi Capitals narrowly missed a top-four finish last year but their overall display since Ricky Ponting has been roped in as the coach has been good and the team will look to do well here. The toss will play a key role in this match and expect the team winning the toss to bat first. Lucknow Super Giants versus Delhi Capitals will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. LSG vs DC, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Clash at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Skipper KL Rahul has been one of the standout performers in the Indian Premier League, consistently scoring big season after season. All eyes will be on him once again as he looks to dominate the powerplays against Delhi. The team depends a lot on the performance of two Indian all-rounders Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya while Marcus Stoinis adds balance in the middle order. Quinton De Kock will keep wickets and could relegate Nicholas Pooran to the bench.

David Warner will lead Delhi Capitals this season in the absence of Rishabh Pant who was involved in a car accident at the start of the year. Phil Salt is expected to keep wickets for the team with Prithvi Shaw as the attacking opener. Axar Patel has quickly established himself as a regular in the Indian cricket team and has an integral role to play with both the bat and bowl.

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in their first match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 1. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The important match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be telecasted live with English commentary on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, and Star Gold/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can watch the match with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. The game will be also available with regional commentaries on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Jalsha Movies/HD channels.

Fans can watch the free live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi capitals match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. A tough game to predict but expect the home side to win a well-contested tie.

