VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 27: As cricket fever once again captures the hearts of millions across India, Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced the launch of PowerPlay 2026 -- a special campaign running from 27 March to 31 May 2026, for India KYC-verified users. The campaign enables eligible users to invite friends to join Binance and complete simple tasks, with participants able to share $1,000,000 in USDT token vouchers, subject to campaign terms and reward availability.

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"Cricket is a big part of everyday life in India, and PowerPlay 2026 is designed to bring that same community energy into how users explore Binance together," said S.B. Seker, Head of APAC, Binance.

PowerPlay 2026 includes two activities during the campaign window:

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Promotion A - PowerPlay Mystery Ball Challenge (850,000 USDT prize pool)Running from March 27, 2026, 04:30 (UTC) to May 31, 2026, 23:59 (UTC), Promotion A rewards eligible users when a newly referred friend signs up using the activity referral link, completes KYC, and finishes required tasks, including a first trade totaling $5 or more on eligible Binance products and at least one Binance App login record. Each successful referral unlocks a Mystery Ball reward for both the referrer and the referee, with rewards distributed as USDT token vouchers and subject to per-user caps and first-come, first-served mechanics.

Promotion A also includes a top-referrer leaderboard bonus pool of 50,000 USDT token vouchers for eligible participants who emerge as top referrers while meeting the minimum successful referral thresholds of the ranking tiers respectively during the promotion period, with the top-ranked participant eligible for up to 10,000 USDT in token vouchers, as set out in the activity terms.

Promotion B - PowerPlay Game (150,000 USDT prize pool)Live on select days between May 10, 2026, 05:00 (UTC) and May 31, 2026, 23:59 (UTC), Promotion B allows eligible users to play a limited-time in-app activity to claim "Power Packs" (Binance Red Packet rewards). Users can also earn additional play attempts by inviting eligible new users on live activity days, subject to caps and reward availability.

Eligible users can find full details, including eligibility criteria, excluded trading pairs, reward caps, distribution timelines, and additional terms, on the campaign announcement page. For full terms, conditions, and details, please visit the official PowerPlay 2026 Announcement Page.

PowerPlay 2026 exemplifies Binance's approach to connecting India's passion for cricket with the digital asset space in a safe and responsible way. While the campaign offers an exciting participation opportunity, it also encourages new users to complete KYC verification and engage with Binance's platform features securely. As India leads the global crypto adoption index, Binance remains committed to promoting safe and responsible adoption by offering comprehensive educational resources through Binance Academy, empowering users to become fully acquainted with digital assets before engaging in the digital asset ecosystem.

Disclaimer: Digital asset prices can be volatile. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. You should only invest in products that you are familiar with and where you understand the associated risks. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance, and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.

About Binance:

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)