New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's premier indigenous security and surveillance product manufacturing company, PRAMA India organized its Pan India Roadshows with its second event recently in New Delhi. The 'PRAMA Excellence Meet' roadshow event was inaugurated by the lighting of the lamp ceremony in the auspicious presence of Chief Guest Dr Vikram Singh, Former Director-General of Police - Uttar Pradesh and Chancellor of Noida International University.

There were other leading dignitaries present at the event including Guest of Honour Dr Firoz Zia Hussain, Chief Security Officer, Delhivery. The event created an impact among the security industry professionals in New Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR).

In his inspiring speech Chief Guest Dr Vikram Singh said, "Those who respect and inculcate their parents blessings in their life, they are blessed to launch the successful enterprise like PRAMA. He emphasized on the importance of values in the current corporate world."

This was part of PRAMA's second leg of 'PRAMA Excellence Meet' after the event in Ahmedabad. The event is being planned to bring high quality, security and surveillance products as well as the latest tech-innovations closer to potential consumers and end-users while creating brand awareness.

In his keynote address, Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, PRAMA India Pvt. Ltd. said, "PRAMA Excellence Meet is organized to engage, enable and empower the partners' community. It is enabling a convergence of all the security professionals, dealers and distributors community associated with PRAMA. We are happy to offer our indigenously manufactured products and solutions to the people."

He further added, "This event brings back the cherished memories and nostalgia of my formative years as an entrepreneur. At PRAMA we are embarking on a new journey to build brand, launch new products and develop new solutions while creating new milestones and setting new benchmarks. We will strive for the organic growth and expansion of the brand at pan-India level. This event is showcasing latest technologies, products and solutions. We hope that this initiative will help the PRAMA ecosystem partners to grow their business."

"Today being a security professional and entrepreneur, one has to think about the fast-changing dynamics of the Indian security market instantaneously and apply appropriate strategies for the future roadmap. This is the crux of my entrepreneurial experience. The different phases of growth require different strategies," said Ashish P. Dhakan.

"While moving forward with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we at PRAMA India are working diligently to realise the dream of a self-reliant India into reality. As the industry moves to new technology frontiers, there is a need to focus on indigenous security product manufacturing. These security systems are helping to resolve the physical security challenges in the private, government and commercial segments," said Ashish Dhakan.

A presentation on the theme 'The relevance of PRAMA in Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission' was given by AL Narasimhan, Vice President, Strategic Business Alliances, PRAMA India Pvt Ltd. The exciting glimpses of PRAMA product portfolio theme were presented by Himanshu Jain, Assistant Vice President, Projects, PRAMA India. An elaborate presentation on the 'Key security Trends in the Indian Security Market' was given by Gagan Lamba, Vice President, Enterprise Business, PRAMA India.

The theme 'Social Media training for dealer business enhancement' was presented by Kushal Chaturvedi on behalf of PRAMA India. Rajesh Palkar, Vice President, Government and Consultant Business, PRAMA India, gave a detailed presentation on (GEM) Government e-market place. The next presentation was on PRAMA IRMS Solutions, it was presented by Ankur Panchal, Product Head - Alarm and Inspection Solutions, PRAMA India. The final presentation was given by Vinay Mishra, Senior Vice President, PRAMA India on the theme "The Indigenous Vertical Solutions by PRAMA".

This event had product demo kiosks to give glimpses of a wide range of products and solutions. There was an exciting line-up of fringe programs at the event venue, including Quiz Show with exciting prizes. The key highlights were exclusive networking meet and awards ceremonies for distributors and integrators. The event was successful due to an overwhelming response from the security professional community in the NCR region.

