Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 13: Pratap Digital Communications Pvt. Ltd., a pioneering force in optical fiber cable manufacturing in India, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit under Corsis Technologies in Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh). The unveiling ceremony, held on Thursday, January 11, 2024, was graced by the esteemed presence of Central Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. This initiative is poised to revolutionize the optical fiber cable sector, reinforcing India's digital infrastructure and setting a new benchmark in the field.

With the inauguration of this cutting-edge manufacturing unit, Pratap Group aims to double its capacity in the optical fiber cable sector, propelling communication networks to unprecedented heights.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, while inaugurating the facility, expressed, "The optical fiber cable industry is an emerging sector eyed not only by our nation but by the entire world. It is a matter of pride that this industry was pioneered by an individual of Indian origin. Pratap Group's initiative signifies a concrete step towards a self-reliant India. Devendra Ji and his team are realizing the dreams of Group Founder Pratap Singh Shekhawat. This plant, larger than anticipated, reflects the company's commitment not only to technological advancement but also to generating new employment opportunities for the youth. The company's endeavors extend beyond optical fiber cables, with significant work on manufacturing Lithium batteries, contributing to India's technological progress."

Devendra Singh Shekhawat, CMD of Corsis Technologies, shared insights on the inauguration, stating, "Our new unit in India is poised to fortify our position in optical fiber cable manufacturing. It is designed not only to meet the escalating connectivity demands of India but also to enhance our global presence. With a cutting-edge R&D center focused on innovation, we consistently deliver high-quality products tailored to customer needs. With over 18,000 skilled employees, we have automated machines for manufacturing, boasting a production capacity exceeding 6.5 million fiber kilometers, contributing significantly to improved communication networks."

Aligned with the Indian government's "Digital India" program, Corsis Technologies' initiative holds the potential to fortify the country's telecom infrastructure, ensuring affordable internet connectivity for all. This undertaking is anticipated to enhance access to education, health, and public services, fostering employment opportunities across India.

The inauguration of Corsis Technologies' cutting-edge manufacturing unit signifies not only a pivotal moment in the company's journey but also a significant stride towards fortifying India's digital infrastructure on the global stage. This strategic move will not only double production capacity but also elevate the optical fiber cable manufacturing process, emphasizing skill and eco-friendliness. The unit is poised to create new employment opportunities, contributing to the economic growth not only in Madhya Pradesh but throughout India.

PDCPL with brand name corsis technologies is one of the India's largest & fastest growing OFC cable manufacturing companies. We are manufacturer of wide range of optical fiber cables ranges from 1F-576F which are backbone of any network by means of communication. We are equipped with 20+ fully automatic lines to manufacture our wide range of products in huge production capacity. Our plant is situated at prime location based out of Smart Industrial Plant - Pithampur near Indore (M.P. India). Our R&D offers the solutions of new cable designs and technologies in order to fulfillment demand of various Internet Service Providers, Government Organizations, Telecom Operators and OEMs. Our high-quality products designed, Suits to requirement of Underground, Aerial, Indoor, Undersea in terms of laying and NLD, FTTx, Access Networks, provide connectivity to the different network elements in RAN and Core Networks in terms of use case. We are operational with certifications ISO 9001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 10002:2004, ISO 27001:2013, TL 9000:2016.

