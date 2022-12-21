New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Replying to a query on Wednesday, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha of Parliament that the pre-paid services of mobile connection is available and working in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The Minister said the total number of mobile connections in the Union Territory is 5,82,473 as on November 30, 2022. He also mentioned that the number of post-paid connections stands at 2,71,829 as on November 30, 2022, while the total number of pre-paid connections is 3,10,644 till this date.

Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha in a written reply that the Government has increased the recruitment to IPS (Direct Recruitment) from 150 to 200 from Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020.

On the question of Lok Sabha MP Dr Pon Gautham Sigamani, Nityanand Rai informed Lower House that the vacancies in the service are caused due to factors such as retirement, resignation, death, removal of service etc. As on 01.01.2022, the authorized strength of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers is 4,984 against which 4,120 IPS officers are in position.

"As on date, 226 posts in Central organizations i.e. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) to be manned by IPS officers from Superintendent of Police (SP) to Director General level are unfilled," MoS Home Rai said.

The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to conclude on December 23, a week ahead of originally scheduled, according to sources.

In the just concluded Business Advisory Council (BAC) meeting of Lok Sabha, it was unanimously decided to adjourn the winter session of Parliament sine die on December 23, sources said on Tuesday.

The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December and was slated to have 17 working days till December 29. (ANI)

