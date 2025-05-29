VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 29: For the last couple of years, whenever the results of exams like JEE, NEET, NDA, CUET, CLAT, CBSE, and RBSE come, one city is mentioned the most: Sikar--the Education City. Recently, Sikar city became the headlines after the CBSE Class 12 result was released, as Khushi Shekhawat secured the position of all-India Topper in CBSE 12th 2025. Khushi Shekhawat is a student of Prince Academy, a vertical of Prince Eduhub, the leading education group in India.

Whenever Sikar's name is mentioned in the field of education, Prince Eduhub is sure to be part of that conversation. This is because Prince Eduhub is vital in making Sikar the Education City. Let's understand how.

Prince Education Hub's Story in Brief

The story started in 1997, when Prince School was started with just 35 students. Today, it has transformed into Prince Eduhub--a vast educational group including ICSE School, CBSE School, Cambridge Board School, Sainik School, NDA Academy, Degree College, JEE-NEET Coaching, Defence Academy, RBSE School, etc., all spread across 13 huge, modern, elegant campuses.

And now in 2025, thousands of students from all over the country are studying here, working tirelessly with dreams of becoming officers in the armed forces, doctors, engineers, and IAS officers. As these dreams take shape, thousands of doctors, engineers, diplomats, and army officers have turned the city of Sikar, nestled in the northeastern part of Rajasthan and in the lap of the Aravalli hills, into a true education city.

When Prince Eduhub Created History

There are very few moments in education when a single institution becomes the talk of the town across the country. The year 2023-24 was such a historic year for Prince Eduhub. This leading education group makes a mark on the educational map of Rajasthan and the whole of India, making Sikar the Education City.

* Khushi Shekhawat, a student of Prince Academy, secured the position of All India Topper in CBSE 12th Board 2025.

* Devesh Joshi, a student of PCP Sikar, secured All India Rank-1 in NEET UG 2024.

* A student of Prince NDA Academy created history by securing AIR-1 in UPSC NDA 2024 (female category).

* Himani, a student of Prince Academy, secured AIR-1 in CUET 2024.

* Pratibha, a student of Prince School, was the Rajasthan Topper in the RBSE 12th 2024 result.

* Vidushi Shekhawat, a student of Prince Academy, also topped the state in the RBSE 12th examination in 2023.

* Prince Eduhub was also the institute with the highest selection ratio in India for the toughest exams, such as JEE and NEET.

Not Kota, Sikar is the first choice now -- why?

Kota used to be the hub for JEE and NEET, but the last few years have been tough for its students for some obvious reasons. Due to the highly competitive environment, students in Kota feel stressed. Due to the large number of students, the aspect of individual care is lost, due to which Kota no longer has that success rate.

But in Sikar, educational institutions like Prince Edhuhub are working for the overall development of students along with their academic development with methods like No Mobile Policy, personal monitoring and personal counselling. Due to which students are able to focus on studies with their full potential and are establishing Sikar with its unique identity on the national stage by topping all the major competitive exams, along with board exams.

Understanding these shortcomings of Kota, Sikar has now emerged as a new educational hub, and Prince Eduhub is the biggest reason for this.

Prince Eduhub is not only giving excellent results, but the focus here is on the holistic development of every student. Available here:

- High-tech classrooms

- Discipline is the priority

- No Social Media Distractions

- Personal monitoring

- A huge sports ground and national-level coaches

- Gym, swimming pool, arts and crafts

- Police Mitra for students' safety and monitoring

- OLQ (Officer Like Qualities) programs

- Motivational seminars and a special focus on mental health

Prince Eduhub is making Sikar's name shine across the country in NEET-JEE, UPSC NDA, CBSE, RBSE, and other competitive exams.

Therefore, Sikar is now becoming the first choice of students and parents, not Kota--a safe, capable, and dedicated education destination.

Prince Eduhub: From the Students' Point of View"The study environment at PCP Sikar was so disciplined and motivating that I never lost focus for a single day. Teachers' guidance, test series, and personal monitoring sharpened my preparation. Prince not only taught me, but also taught me to believe in myself."

Devesh Joshi (AIR-1, NEET UG 2024)

"Prince Academy made me not just a student, but an all-rounder. The teaching notes and personal guidance here made my board preparation easy. I got support at every step - this is the real key to my success."

Khushi Shekhawat (CBSE 12th Board 2025, All India Topper)

"At Prince NDA Academy, I not only studied, but I learned to think and live like an officer. OLQs program, discipline, physical training, and SSB guidance have made me victorious on the path to NDA. Prince gave wings to my biggest flight."

AIR-1 (Female Category), NDA 151st Merit List 2024

Prince Education's Role in Nutshells

Prince Eduhub is not just an educational institute but a platform where children can reach their full potential. It is a balanced combination of education, discipline, and development.

- Academic Leadership: The only institute to have given AIR-1 multiple times in NEET, JEE, NDA, CUET, and Board exams.

- Personal Guidance: Individual monitoring for each student so that weaknesses can be worked upon in time.

- No Social Media Distraction: A strict no-social-media policy within campus to ensure complete academic focus and mental well-being.

- Holistic Development: Special focus on sports, arts, OLQs, motivational sessions and mental health.

- Best Residential Campus: A Safe, disciplined and inspiring environment that keeps every student in focus.

- National and International Awards: Prince Academy received the MHRD Rank 1 and first place in the All India Band Competition for two consecutive years.

Prince Eduhub's Verticals in Brief

Prince Eduhub has established several excellent verticals touching various dimensions in the field of education, which guide the students at every level from early education to competitive exams and higher education:

* PCP-Prince (Sikar & Jaipur)- India's leading institute for JEE, NEET and Olympiads preparation, from where the highest ranks have been given in NEET and JEE. From session 2025-25, PCP-Prince has also started in Jaipur, establishing itself as the best JEE & NEET Coaching in Jaipur.

* Prince Academy - CBSE-affiliated school, known for quality education and excellent performance in board exams and foundation for CUET, CLAT, ICAR, UPSC, CA, etc.

* Prince Lotus Valley - CBSE Junior Wing, where special attention is given to strengthening the foundation of children.

* Floreto World School - A prestigious school affiliated to the Cambridge and ICSE boards for international level education.

* Prince School - Affiliated to the Rajasthan Board (RBSE), an institute that has consistently performed excellently in discipline and exam results.

* Prince NDA Academy is the best institute in the country for NDA preparation. It has given AIR-1 from the female category in NDA 2024.

* Prince Sainik School - Pre-foundation schooling for students pursuing a career in the Armed Forces.

* Prince Defence Academy - Specialised coaching institute for recruitment in the Navy, Air Force and Army.

* Prince Degree College - A Modern and dedicated educational institute for preparing for Civil Services, along with Graduation and post-graduation degrees.

Conclusion -- Vision of Prince Eduhub is Way Big for the Future

Prince Eduhub thinks not just about today but also about tomorrow. Its vision is to move beyond quality education and make India a global education leader. By focusing on student development at every level, Prince Eduhub is building a strong foundation for future challenges--this is its biggest strength.

