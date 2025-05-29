Out! Punjab Kings look clueless here. Uses the impact sub to bring in debutant Musheer Khan. Musheer tries to get going with a sweep but Suyash Sharma beats him to trap in front of the wicket. They can't tick the scorecard right now and keep losing wickets. Musheer Khan lbw b Suyash Sharma 0(3).
Out! Cleaned up! The Punjab Kings free falls continues. They have to remember the match against KKR here when they stitched a partnership to get over 110 and gave themselves a chance. The surface looks difficult to bat on and they will have to give them a fighting chance. Right now, they are in trouble. Shashank Singh b Suyash Sharma 3(5).
Out! Stumps shattered and Punjab Kings keep sinking into the abyss. Movement on offer and Yash Dayal gets purchase from the surface. Nehal Wadhera goes for the cut and chops the ball onto the stumps. Disaster for PBKS till now at their home ground. Nehal Wadhera b Yash Dayal 8(10).
Out! Oh dear, Punjab Kings are falling apart here. Josh Hazlewood gets the extra nip and carry, Josh Inglis goes for the pull shot, doesn't get enough on it and the ball comfortably goes into the hands of the deep fine leg fielder. Punjab Kings are in big trouble here. Josh Inglis c Bhuvneshwar b Hazlewood 4(7).
Out! Collapse for Punjab Kings. They have never been comfortable with the conditions of the Mullanpur Stadium and they are struggling once again. Two huge wickets in the form of Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer. Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes Prabhsimran Singh dance down the track and gets a little bit a nip to make him edge to the wicketkeeper. Next over, Josh Hazlewood comes in and Shreyas Iyer throws the kitchen sink, only to get the same result. RCB on top here. Prabhsimran c Jitesh Sharma b Bhuvneshwar 18(10) and Shreyas Iyer c Jitesh Sharma b Hazlewood 2(3).
Out! Big breakthrough for Royal Challengers Bengaluru early in the innings. Length ball from Yash Dayal, Sticks a little, Priyansh Arya stays upright and punches. Straight to the hands of the short cover. RCB draw first blood. Priyansh Arya c Krunal Pandya b Yash Dayal 7(5).
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.
Toss Update: Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Live Score Updates: After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 league stage matches, four teams, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans qualified for the playoffs. In the first Qualifier 1, Punjab Kings are hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, May 29. Meanwhile, you can check the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match scorecard here. The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru thrilling Qualifier 1 match is being held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Shreyas Iyer Reveals His Goal Ahead Of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match, Punjab Kings Skipper Wishes To Help Team Lift Trophy And See 'Iconic Punjabi Celebration.'
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard
The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings finished at the top in the IPL 2025 standings before qualifying for the playoffs. They defeated five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their last league stage match. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, showed hunger in their final league stage match. The Bengaluru-based franchise defeated Lucknow Super Giants to secure the cushion of the first qualifier of the ongoing tournament.
The winner of the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualifier 1 match will earn a ticket to the finale in the ongoing showpiece event. The loser will play qualifier 2, where they will face the winner of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians eliminator match. PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.
Squads:
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Tim Seifert, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Blessing Muzarabani, Tim David, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh