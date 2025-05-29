Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Live Score Updates: After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 league stage matches, four teams, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans qualified for the playoffs. In the first Qualifier 1, Punjab Kings are hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, May 29. Meanwhile, you can check the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match scorecard here. The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru thrilling Qualifier 1 match is being held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Shreyas Iyer Reveals His Goal Ahead Of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match, Punjab Kings Skipper Wishes To Help Team Lift Trophy And See 'Iconic Punjabi Celebration.'

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings finished at the top in the IPL 2025 standings before qualifying for the playoffs. They defeated five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their last league stage match. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, showed hunger in their final league stage match. The Bengaluru-based franchise defeated Lucknow Super Giants to secure the cushion of the first qualifier of the ongoing tournament.

The winner of the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualifier 1 match will earn a ticket to the finale in the ongoing showpiece event. The loser will play qualifier 2, where they will face the winner of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians eliminator match. PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Tim Seifert, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Blessing Muzarabani, Tim David, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh