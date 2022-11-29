Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Latest study shows Sanzyme Biologics's Bacillus coagulans SNZ 1969® (Weizmannia coagulans SNZ 1969), a natural spore forming probiotic strain over five decades of use and more than 30 human studies across age groups found to be effective in managing IBS symptoms.

This study is unique as it covers both the IBS-Diarrhea and IBS-Constipation groups with larger number of subjects.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is one of the most common disorders of gut-brain interaction, estimated to affect around 11 per cent people globally. The outcome of this study will be significant to supplement manufacturers as it can help design products to address consumer need for managing IBS symptoms with a scientifically studied probiotic strain.

Several factors, such as the increasing fear of antibiotic resistance, the increasing demand of consumers for natural substitutes for drugs, and the emergence of scientific and clinical evidence showing the efficacy of probiotics, have contributed to many health professionals considering probiotics as an alternative to drug remedies.

In a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study, probiotic potential of SNZ 1969® has been studied in subjects with constipation predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-C) and diarrhea predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D).

