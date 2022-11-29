Mumbai, November 29: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from interested eligible candidates for the recruitment of various posts within various departments. The official notification can be viewed on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 65 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

With this recruitment drive, the SSC is looking to fill up 45284 posts within departments - Constable (General Duty) in BSF, Central Industrial Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, Sepoy in NCB, etc. According to the latest notification, both males and females on ssc.nic.in. TPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 200 Junior Engineer Posts at tpsc.tripura.gov.in, Apply Now.

How to Apply for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022:

Visit the Official Website at ssc.nic.in

Click on 'Apply Online'

Click on ‘Registration Form’ and then on Application Form

Fill up the application form and submit it.

Save the password and soft copy for future use.

Last Date for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022:

The last date to submit the application form is November 30, 2022. However, those who happen to apply after the deadline can do so by paying challan till December 1.

Eligibility Criteria for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022:

Candidate must be an Indian citizen

The candidate must have passed Matriculation or the 10th Class Examination from any recognized Board/ University.

Candidates must be between 18-23 years as of January 1, 2023.

Exam Date for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022:

According to the SSC GD Constable 2022 recruitment notification, the examinations will be conducted from January 10, 2023, to February 14, 2023.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Medical Examination. For more details, visit the official website of SSC.

