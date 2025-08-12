Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], August 12 (ANI): Odisha's Minister of Industries and Skill Development Sampad Chandra Swain has said that the Union Cabinet's approval for two semiconductor projects in the state was a positive development and the state will move ahead in the sector.

The minister told ANI that the state is making efforts and taking steps to attract more FDI investment.

He said MoUs for the semiconductor projects were signed during the Utkarsh Odisha conclave.

The Union government on Tuesday approved four new semiconductor manufacturing projects with a total investment of Rs 4,600 crore under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in three different states.

Out of the four projects that have been approved, two are in Odisha, one in Punjab, and one in Andhra Pradesh.

The Odisha Minister said the state government is working to train youth in semiconductor technology.

"The MoUs for the semiconductor projects were signed during the Utkarsh Odisha Make In Odisha Conclave, and the announcement has been made today. After signing the MoUs, we provided clearance through the single-window system. We were awaiting the approval of the Central Government.. Both projects have now received approval from the Central Government. This is certainly a positive development for Odisha as we move forward in the semiconductor industry," Swain said.

"Our industrial policy is attracting industrialists to invest in Odisha, and we are also developing a new FDI park. This will lead to increased investment in the semiconductor and IT sectors in the state. Now that the Central Government has approved the semiconductor industry projects, the investments that were in the pipeline will also see more potential in Odisha. We are also making an FDI park in Odisha to attract more investment. During the investment summit in the state, many investors had expressed interest in setting up semiconductor plants," the Odisha Minister added.

He said that the state government is preparing a plan to bring more investment to strengthen the business ecosystem in Odisha.

Swain said the state government is also establishing textile, apparel, and footwear parks in different locations across the state. "We are focusing on 2036 Samridh Odisha," he said.

SicSem Private Limited, one of the companies that recieved approval to build its semiconductor plant with an investment of Rs 2,066 crore, is collaborating with Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd, UK, to establish an integrated facility of Silicon Carbide (SiC) based Compound Semiconductors in Info Valley, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

This will be the first commercial compound fab in the country. The project proposes to manufacture Silicon Carbide devices. This compound semiconductor fab will have an annual capacity of 60,000 wafers and a packaging capacity of 96 million units, according to the official release.

The proposed products will have applications in missiles, defence equipment, electric vehicles (EVs), railway, fast chargers, data centre racks, consumer appliances, and solar power inverters.

3D Glass Solutions Inc. (3DGS) will be setting up a vertically integrated advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate unit in Info Valley, Bhubaneshwar.

This unit will bring world's most advanced packaging technology to India. Advanced packaging brings the next generation of efficiency to semiconductor industry. The facility will have a large variety of advanced technologies including glass interposers with passives and silicon bridges, and 3D Heterogeneous Integration (3DHI) modules.

Planned capacity of this unit will be approximately 69,600 glass panel substrates, 50 million assembled units, and 13,200 3DHI modules per annum. The proposed products will have significant applications in defence, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, RF and automotive, photonics and co-packaged optics. (ANI)

