The Decision Review System (DRS) in cricket is a crucial technology that helps teams challenge umpiring decisions, adding fairness and excitement to the game. However, the strategic use of limited reviews can often become a key talking point during matches. This became especially evident when Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan burned through all his team's reviews within the first 11 overs during WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025, highlighting the importance of tactical review management in 50-over cricket. Rare in Cricket! Pakistan National Cricket Team Captain Mohammad Rizwan Burns Both Reviews Within 11 Overs of West Indies Innings During WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025, Fans React.

How Many Reviews A Team Can Take in ODIs?

As of 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) permits each team two unsuccessful reviews per innings in ODIs. This rule was introduced to balance technological assistance with the natural flow of the game. Reviews are only lost when the challenge fails to overturn the on-field decision. Successful reviews or those resulting in an "umpire’s call" do not count against the team’s limited quota of reviews.

This system encourages teams to use their reviews judiciously. Reacting aggressively or impulsively to every questionable call, like Mohammad Rizwan’s early use, can result in a loss of critical review options later in the innings, which could impact pivotal moments down the line.

When Can A Team Use DRS?

Primarily, players use DRS to challenge decisions involving:

Caught behind decisions

LBW (Leg Before Wicket) calls

Such decisions require detailed technology checks such as ball-tracking, UltraEdge for faint edges, and Hotspot imaging. Other decisions like run-outs or catches in the outfield are typically adjudicated by umpires without player reviews.

How Does the DRS Process Work?

A player or fielding captain signals a review by making a "T" shape with their arms.

The third umpire reviews the play using multiple camera angles and technological aids.

If the original decision is overturned, the team retains the review.

If the original decision stands or is confirmed by an "umpire’s call," the team does not lose that review.

However, if the review is unsuccessful, the team loses one of their two available reviews. Three Elbow Fractures! Ian Bishop Reveals About Shaheen Afridi's Childhood Injuries During Live Telecast of WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

What Happened with Mohammad Rizwan During WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025?

Pakistan national cricket team faced a major setback when they exhausted all available reviews within just 11 overs of their innings. The first appeal came in the first ball of the sixht over. Hasan Ali struck Evin Lewis on the pads and Pakistan went for a review. Replay showed a little inside edge. The second one happened in the 10.2 over mark. The ball seamed off the deck from Hussain Talat to Evin Lewis and Rizwan thought he heard something as the ball went past the bat. Replay showed it was the bat clipping the pad. Both the DRS appeals could be avoided and the poor decision making put Pakistan in a position of disadvantage.

