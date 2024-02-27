VMPL

Chandigarh [India], February 27: Canadian Punjabi singer Cheema Y's recently released song 'California Love' topped all the music charts across all platforms. The song is a part of 10-tracks album 'Anyway'.

Also Read | WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings And Leaderboard of Women’s Premier League T20 Tournament.

The track has become a sensation, earning a coveted spot on Spotify's Viral 50 with over 300k daily streams. The track has amassed a staggering 85 million streams on Spotify alone and an impressive 150 million streams across all platforms.

The song was released in December 2023 under the notable Punjabi music label Brown Town Music, captivating listeners with its diverse blend of beats and profound lyrical content.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Issues Eighth Summons to Arvind Kejriwal, Asks Him To Appear on March 4.

Among the standout tracks on the album is "California Love," a song that has propelled artist Cheema Y into the stratosphere of success. With its infectious melody and poignant lyrics, "California Love" has topped charts across all platforms, solidifying Cheema Y's position as a rising star in the music industry.

Thanking to his listeners, Cheema Y said, "I am immensely grateful to all my fans and supporters for embracing 'Anyway' with such love and enthusiasm. Your support means the world to me, and I am deeply touched by the connection we share through music. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey with me."

Fans and critics alike have been quick to praise the album for its innovative sound and introspective themes. Cheema Y's ability to seamlessly blend elements of Punjabi and Western music has garnered widespread acclaim, showcasing his versatility as an artist.

Sharing more about his journey, Cheema Y expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support from his fans, stating, "I'm truly humbled by the response to 'Anyway.' This album is a reflection of my journey as an artist, and I'm thrilled to see it resonate with listeners."

With "Anyway," Cheema Y has not only delivered a collection of memorable tracks but has also cemented his status as one of the most promising talents in the Punjabi music scene. As the album continues to gain momentum, it's clear that the artists' star is only on the rise.

Undeterred by his achievements, Cheema Y embarked on his next musical venture with unwavering determination. His latest endeavor, the 4-song EP titled "Dripster," has been making waves in the music world, poised to dominate the charts once again. Among the tracks, "Wealth" stands out, its infectious rhythm and compelling lyrics capturing the essence of ambition and success. Notably, "Wealth" has been gaining traction in cities like Ludhiana and Chandigarh, further amplifying Cheema Y's influence and reach.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)