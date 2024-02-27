Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI-W) are off to a great start in the second edition of Women’s Premier League or WPL 2024. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI-W have won two out of two matches thus far and occupy the top spot on the WPL 2024 points table. Last year’s runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC-W) find themselves in second place with one from two matches while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB-W) with one win from as many matches are on the third spot. Meanwhile, you can check the fully updated WPL 2024 points table along with Net Run-Rate (NRR) below. WPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Women's Premier League Season Two.

As per the WPL 2024 format, the top three teams on the points table will qualify for the play-offs or next round. While the WPL 2024 table topper will make it to the final directly, the second and third-placed teams will face-off in an Eliminator or virtual semi-final. The teams will face each other in a double round-robin format. Each team will face the remaining four teams twice in the first round.

WPL 2024 Points Table Updated

Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR MI-W 2 2 0 4 +0.488 DC-W 2 1 1 2 +1.222 RCB-W 1 1 0 2 +0.100 GG-W 1 0 1 0 -0.801 UPW-W 2 0 2 0 -1.266

Last season, Delhi Capitals finished on top of the points table while Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz (UP-W) ended on second and third spot respectively. MI-W made it to the final after beating UP-W in the Eliminator and eventually defeated DC-W to win the inaugural Women’s Premier League T20 competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2024 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).