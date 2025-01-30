VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA | BSE: 532891), one of India's most trusted and admired real estate developers, announced the launch of its newest landmark project - Purva Atmosphere in Keshav Nagar, Pune. Spread across 10 acres with 70% open spaces, this development seamlessly blends sustainable design with modern amenities, offering a truly unique lifestyle experience.

Purva Atmosphere features two 30-story towers offering 240 units of 2 BHKs and 180 units of spacious 3 BHK apartments. Designed to ensure ample natural light, ventilation, and Vastu compliance, these residences offer the perfect blend of comfort and functionality.

Purva Atmosphere is thoughtfully designed with sustainability at its core. As an Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) compliant project, it features unique landscaping inspired by Bali's iconic terraces, blending nature with modern living. With large lush green spaces spread across the ground and podium levels, the project is designed to prioritise the well-being of its residents. At the heart of the project lies a one-acre central podium landscape area with a clubhouse and swimming pool.

Commenting on the launch, Rajat Rastogi, CEO- West & Commercial Assets, Puravankara Limited, said, "Pune continues to be a key focus area in our strategic expansion plans, and Purva Atmosphere marks a significant milestone in our journey. With thoughtfully designed low-density homes offering only 150 flats per acre, the project ensures ample space and privacy, making it a perfect setting for comfortable, sustainable living. It represents our unwavering commitment to creating a sustainable world for people to live their dreams. Every aspect, from the expansive green spaces to the carefully curated amenities, reflects our dedication to providing a lifestyle that goes beyond just four walls."

Providing over fifty thoughtfully curated lifestyle amenities, including yoga pods, sensory gardens, an oxygenated gym, and a sprawling 30,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, Purva Atmosphere caters to contemporary urban dwellers' physical, emotional, and social needs. The project will also feature hi-street retail and co-working spaces.

The project's strategic location near the proposed Kharadi Bridge ensures seamless connectivity to Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Kalyani Nagar, and other major IT hubs.

"Nestled in the heart of Keshav Nagar, the project's strategic location--close to Kharadi and Magarpatta IT parks--combined with its world-class amenities and sustainable design, positions it as a standout offering in Pune's real estate market. We believe this development will redefine luxury and community living," said Rastogi.

Buyers can select from 2 BHK and 3 BHK homes, with prices starting at Rs95 lakhs for 2 BHK and Rs1.49 crore for 3 BHK respectively.

Purva Atmosphere is RERA-registered (P52100078951 & P52100078943)

