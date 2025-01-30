Mumbai, January 30: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to begin the registration process for NEET UG 2025 soon. Aspirants looking to secure admission to medical programs such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BSMS, BNYS, and BUMS can apply through the official website neet.nta.nic.in once the registration link is activated.

As per the NTA Exam Calendar 2025, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is scheduled to take place in the first week of May. The National Testing Agency has introduced several changes to the NEET UG 2025 exam pattern in response to last year’s paper leak and cheating incidents. This year, the exam will be held in a single shift using the pen-and-paper mode. NEET PG Admission Domicile-Based Quota Cancelled: Residence-Based Reservations in Post-Graduate Medical Courses ‘Unconstitutional’, Rules Supreme Court.

When Will NEET UG 2025 Registration Process Begin?

The NEET UG 2025 registration process is expected to begin soon on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. While some reports suggest it may start by Friday, January 31, other sources indicate that the process could commence in the last week of February or the first week of March. Candidates are advised to check the NTA website for official updates regularly. GTU Result 2025 Released for BE, CS and Others, Know Steps To Check Winter Session Exam Result at gtu.ac.in.

Steps to Registration for NEET Exam 2025?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release details about the NEET UG 2025 registration form in its official notification. Once the registration begins, candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Visit the Official Website – Go to exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

– Go to exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. Access the Registration Link – Click on the NEET UG 2025 registration link available on the homepage.

– Click on the NEET UG 2025 registration link available on the homepage. Start a New Registration – Select "New Registration" to begin the application process.

– Select "New Registration" to begin the application process. Enter Basic Information – Provide your name, mobile number, email ID, and other required details, then submit.

– Provide your name, mobile number, email ID, and other required details, then submit. Verify with OTP – Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and complete the registration.

– Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and complete the registration. Login to Your Account – Use your application number and password to log in.

– Use your application number and password to log in. Complete the Application Form – Fill in the required details and upload the necessary documents.

– Fill in the required details and upload the necessary documents. Submit and Pay the Fees – Review the form, submit it, and complete the payment process.

– Review the form, submit it, and complete the payment process. Save for Future Reference – Download and keep a copy of the submitted application form.

