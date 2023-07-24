BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 24: Thomson Digital's innovative Edtech platform, Q&I (www.qanditoday.com), is proud to announce its collaboration with esteemed schools across India to transform the preparation of students for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and board examinations. With over five decades of experience in serving the Scientific, Technical, Medical and Educational fraternities across North America and Europe, Thomson Digital- a company owned by the promoters of The India Today Group has conceptualised, designed and developed Q&I. Q&I's ground-breaking approach to personalized and assessment-based learning sets it apart from others in the field, providing students with unparalleled resources and support to excel in these critical exams.

Q&I has partnered with schools spanning across various states and regions, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. This expansive collaboration demonstrates Q&I's commitment to reaching a wide range of students and equipping them with the tools they need to succeed in their examinations.

Q&I is an AI-enabled adaptive platform handcrafted for every child to provide a super personalized learning journey and addresses each individual’s strengths, opportunities, hurdles and weaknesses. The platform has been curated by experts from prestigious institutions like IITs, NITs, and IISER, utilizes cutting-edge technologies such as AI and ML to provide an adaptive, assessment-led learning experience. Unlike traditional methods, Q&I empowers students to take control of their preparation journey. With personalized roadmaps, students can craft their own learning path, focusing on specific topics, sub-topics, and concepts that require attention. This approach ensures that students are able to build a solid foundation and gain confidence as they navigate the complexities of JEE and NEET examinations. "We are excited to collaborate with renowned schools across India as we strive to redefine entrance exam preparation," said Mr. Vinay Singh, CEO & Executive Director of Q&I & Thomson Digital. "Q&I's innovative Edtech platform, combined with the schools' dedication to academic excellence, will empower students to achieve their full potential not just in JEE and NEET exams but also in their board examinations, opening doors to a successful future." Q&I's collaboration with the prestigious schools signifies a shared vision to provide students with a competitive edge in their academic journey and beyond. For more information about Q&I's revolutionary Edtech platform or to explore the personalized and assessment-based learning approach, please visit the website at www.qanditoday.com.

