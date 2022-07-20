Raakesh U Saakat's Miami Seh New York smashes bromance as it brings on screen the story of four girls on a road trip through USA

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI/PNN): You can't trump the charm of a feel-good movie and that's exactly what a coming-of-age film has to offer. Prissha Films' newest offering Miami Seh New York is just that perfect dose of the fun-filled ride where a bunch of messed-up girls find themselves transformed by a trip that changed them.

The road trip story unravels as four friends - Shaina, Asha, Milinda, and Anshu decide to take one last trip from Miami to New York. From messing with the wrong people to lying to anxious parents at home to exploring their insecurities and vulnerabilities, the girls discover themselves like never before. Running the whole gamut, from first blushes to full-blown heartbreaks, the film takes us on a journey down our own memory lane whilst telling this beautifully intimate story.

Also Read | Shamshera Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need To Know About Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor's Film.

Produced by Raakesh U Saakat and helmed by Joy Augustine, the comedy adventure film has been shot extensively in the US. It is all set to release on August 5. The film explores America from a lived-in space. Starring fresh and luminous talents like Nihina Minaz, Nikhar Krishnani, Janelle Lacle, Rohini Chandra along with Arjun Anand, the film gives us a new spin of travel stories.

Talking about it, Raakesh U Saakat says, "The beauty of travel stories is that they resonate with everybody. We have all felt these real, raw emotions of love and heartbreak. To see it on screen makes it so much more personal. I wanted to deliver a feel-good movie to relieve the world of the stress of the last two years. This film is just that for us. It makes you dive deep into your past and makes you relive emotions you have left somewhere back in life."

Also Read | Barcelona New Boy Raphinha Fires Shots at Real Madrid Ahead of El Clasico Clash.

Prisssha Films presents C produced by Raakesh U Saakat, Directed by Joy Augustine and released by White Lion Entertainment to hit theatres in August 5.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)