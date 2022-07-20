Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in lead role is all set to hit the big screens on July 22. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the movie will unveil the the tale of a dacoit tribe and their fight for independence against the British rule. The period-action film is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The epic tale is tagged as one of most expensive Hindi films. Shamshera Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor Is Set To Win Hearts As A ‘Daaku’ In YRF’s Epic Saga Co-Starring Sanjay Dutt And Vaani Kapoor (Watch Video).

The synopsis of the movie reads, "A slave fights to free his warrior tribe from a ruthless general." So, if you are planning to watch Shamshera on big screens, here's everything you want to know about the flick just in case. Shamshera Jodi Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor Get Hot and Heavy in These Sexy Clicks (View Pics).

Cast

Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana.

Plot

The movie revolves around the story of lead characters fighting for independence against the British rule. The movie is filled with actions.

Watch Shamshera Trailer:

Release Date

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Shamshera is scheduled to release in theatres on July 22.

How To Book Shamshera Movie Tickets Online?

Shamshera movie tickets can be booked by BookMyShow or Paytm for any theatre or cinema hall near you. You can also check Amazon Pay for the period-action drama's tickets. Shamshera Song Fitoor: Twitterati Says Ranbir Kapoor – Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Chemistry Is On Fire’ In This Romantic Number (Watch Video).

Review

Shamshera review is not out yet, as there's still time left for the film's release. LatestLY will update you as soon as the review of the epic tale is out.

