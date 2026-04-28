Business News | Raay Neo Pharma Launches to Transform India's Healthcare Landscape with Quality-Driven, Patient-Centric Pharmaceutical Solutions

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Raay Neo Pharma, a next-generation pharmaceutical company, has officially unveiled its operations with the aim to contribute to quality healthcare for all Indians. Founded using a flexible and scalable operational framework and supported by more than five decades of diverse entrepreneurial success, Raay Neo Pharma will be introducing its range of more than 90 formulations in both acute and specialized therapy segments, along with promising pipeline of novel formulations under development.

Also Read | PBKS vs RR Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

Established by renowned entrepreneur Amit Patni, who comes from a rich family legacy behind creating Patni Computers and businesses in manufacturing, healthcare infrastructure, energy, and finance sectors, Raay Neo Pharma offers a unique blend of science, ethics, and consumer-centricity to India's emerging pharmaceutical landscape.

Raay Neo Pharma caters to a comprehensive range of therapeutic areas including antibiotics, anti-diabetic medication, gastro-intestinal products, pain & orthopaedic management, allergy & respiratory care, cardiac therapy, dermatology, proton pump inhibitors, among others. It is committed to providing branded generic drugs with precise formulations that cater to general and specific requirements while being dedicated to their efficiency and safety.

Also Read | Rogers Layoffs: Canada’s Rogers Communications Offers Buyouts to Half of Workforce Amid Telecom Slowdown.

With a strong geographical presence in a densely populated and highly influential states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi- NCR, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh and Goa among others - Raay Neo Pharma reaches about 55-60% of the Indian population bringing essential medicines to communities.

What distinguishes Raay Neo Pharma is the depth of experience its leadership brings from beyond traditional pharmaceuticals. The promoters and directors have a background of more than 50 years of success in various sectors including finance, media, information technology, software, private equity, manufacturing, and energy. All these experiences have been leveraged towards effective implementation, governance, and innovation within the realm of healthcare.

"As a company, we do not see pharmaceuticals as any regular business; instead, we see it as an endeavour towards sustainable development and nation building through healthcare. At Raay Neo Pharma, we recognize that the future of healthcare is not only scientific and operational, but deeply human in how it informs, inspires, and empowers the communities it serves. Our commitment extends beyond delivering medicines--we're building trust, fostering transparency, and creating meaningful connections with every stakeholder in the healthcare ecosystem," commented Amit Patni, Founder, Raay Neo Pharma.

Raay Neo Pharma operates on a dynamic business model that integrates its own branded formulations with strategic collaborations with leading manufacturers, enabling broader access to innovative therapies while maintaining rigorous standards of quality and safety. The company's agile operating framework is designed for rapid response to evolving healthcare needs while ensuring uncompromising quality control and sustainable growth. By leveraging global best practices, investing in indigenous research and development, and building a skilled professional team, Raay Neo Pharma is establishing itself as a trusted partner for clinicians, healthcare providers, and patients across India.

With one of the fastest-expanding pharmaceutical portfolios in its segment and a foundation built on ethical, patient-first principles, Raay Neo Pharma is poised to become a defining force in India's healthcare transformation.

About Raay Neo Pharma

Raay Neo Pharma is a fast-growing pharmaceutical company committed to advancing health through high-quality, accessible medicines across acute and specialty therapeutic areas. With 90+ products in the market and new formulations in the pipeline, the company combines its own branded portfolio with strategic licensing collaborations to expand access to innovative therapies. With a strong footprint across high-population and high-impact regions--covering 55-60% of India's population, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi- NCR, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana , Andhra Pradesh and Goa--Raay Neo Pharma ensures broad and meaningful patient reach. Built on an agile, scalable operating model designed for speed, uncompromising quality, and long-term sustainable growth, the company is anchored in ethical, patient-first healthcare--combining global best practices with indigenous R&D to consistently deliver dependable, high-quality medicines that strengthen India's healthcare ecosystem.

Website: raayneopharma.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)