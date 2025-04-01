India PR Distribution

New York [US], April 1: Radiqle Systems, Inc., a leading technology company based in USA, is excited to announce a strategic investment in Curetek Health Innovations, a Bangalore-based AI start-up specializing in developing advanced algorithms for healthcare diagnostics. This partnership marks a significant step forward in the global expansion of AI-driven solutions aimed at transforming healthcare diagnostics and improving patient outcomes worldwide.

Curetek Health Innovations Pvt. Ltd. has assembled a team of professionals with extensive experience in technology-enabled healthcare. The company's mission is to lead the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in healthcare, with a specific focus on medical diagnostics. Its advanced algorithms will analyze medical imaging, patient data, and lab results to assist healthcare professionals in making faster, more accurate diagnoses, thereby improving early disease detection and enhancing overall treatment efficiency.

Radiqle has pledged a $1M investment to support Curetek in scaling its AI-driven diagnostic platform. This funding will help enhance Curetek's research and development efforts and broaden its reach in both the Indian and global markets. The collaboration will also expedite the adoption of AI technology in essential healthcare systems, addressing the increasing demand for faster and more accurate diagnostics.

"We are thrilled to invest in Curetek, a company that will be leading the way in AI-powered healthcare diagnostics," said Anirban Das, President of Radiqle Systems. "The team at Curetek has demonstrated exceptional expertise in both AI technology and healthcare, and we believe their solutions have the potential to transform the medical field, improving accuracy and efficiency in diagnosing a wide range of diseases. This collaboration aligns with our long-term vision of supporting the global healthcare ecosystem with cutting-edge technological advancements."

Somenath Chatterjee, Founder and CEO of Curetek, added: "We are excited to welcome Radiqle Systems as a strategic partner. This investment will enable us to accelerate the development of our AI diagnostic solutions and expand our reach into new markets. By leveraging AI, we aim to revolutionize healthcare diagnostics and provide doctors with the tools they need to make informed, timely decisions, ultimately improving patient care and saving lives."

The partnership will also enable Curetek to leverage the expertise and resources of Radiqle Systems, which has a proven track record of scaling emerging technologies on a global scale. The collaboration promises to deliver high-quality AI diagnostic tools to healthcare providers, contributing to better clinical outcomes, reducing diagnostic errors, and lowering healthcare costs.

About Radiqle Systems:

Radiqle Systems is a technology leader specializing in innovative solutions that drive positive change across various industries. With a focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven technologies, Radiqle Systems, has been at the forefront of transforming business landscapes worldwide. Through strategic partnerships and investments, the company continues to push the boundaries of technological innovation to create a smarter, healthier, and more connected world.

About Curetek Health Innovations:

Curetek is an AI technology company based in India, dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare diagnostics through advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. The company's platform is designed to improve diagnostic accuracy, speed up disease detection, and support healthcare professionals in making informed decisions. With a focus on early diagnosis and efficient treatment, Curetek is committed to making healthcare more accessible, effective, and patient-centered across the globe.

For media inquiries, please contact: info@radiqle.com or info@curetekai.com

Websites

www.Radiqle.com | www.CureTekAI.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)