New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Raheja Developers, one of the most trusted real estate companies in Delhi NCR, has been adjudged as the 'Best Employer' in the Real Estate Category by IBRF, a Bengaluru based marketing and research firm that aids businesses and entrepreneurs in taking their brands to the next level.

Best Employer Award is given annually to the companies who are reforming and bringing about creative human resource plans for the well-being and growth of their employees.

Also Read | Gaurav Sharma, Native of Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur, Elected as MP in Jacinda Ardern’s Cabinet in New Zealand Elections 2020; Know All About The 33-Year-Old Doctor.

"We are elated to receive this award, it is a great motivation for the entire team and an indication that our human resource practices have been as per the best industry standards. The lockdown was a challenging time for the management members as employee coordination was affected due to no face to face interaction and different familial structures of each employee. However, we simply did not let the tough situations get a hold of us. Our robust ERP software was planned and implemented in a manner that is convenient and flexible for different demography of our employees," said Achal Raina, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Raheja Developers Ltd., while expressing his pleasure on the recognition.

Till date, Raheja Developers has more than 140 national and international awards and accolades to its credit including some of the most prestigious one.

Also Read | Xiaomi Announces 80W Fast Wireless Charging Technology.

In a related development, Raheja Developers is also planning to launch couple of projects during the upcoming festive season and hence, is on a hiring spree. The Company has a huge land bank located across various parts of Gurugram and Sohna.

"There are initial indications that demand is picking up and the market has started bouncing back. With interest rates at a historic low, we are expecting decent demand during the upcoming festive season. As such, it is prudent for to us press the pedal hard. We are soon going to announce the launch of couple of projects and are in the process to hire people across various verticals." In the next 15-30 days, the company targets to hire about 100-200 people across verticals including construction, sales and marketing, design and architecture and customer care among others. The launches would be a mix of residential as well as commercial projects subject to approvals from RERA and other government authorities," Achal Raina said, while elaborating about the Company's strategy.

"We would be among very few companies which is employee centric, so much so while others were laying off people and there were huge deductions in salaries we neither eased out anyone nor deducted any salaries during the COVID period. We plan to hire the best of talents in the industry to write another success story moving forward. We are gearing up for new launches including an exciting Large Farm Land project located amid the only green belt in Gurugram. While presently the access to reach these exclusive 1-2.5 acres farmlands is from Pataudi Rd. Prithviraj Chauhan Crossing, the main access soon shall be through the 60m Sector Road originating from Dwarka Expressway alongside sector 88A Gurugram," Raina further said.

Currently, the Company is developing six residential, two commercial, and one township, which is spread across 200 acres of development including some marquee projects like "Raheja Revanta" the one of Tallest Residential Towers of 199 mtrs in Gurgaon with expected possession in coming two years and also "The Leela Sky Villas" which is the one of the Tallest Planned Residential Towers of Delhi, standing tall at 190 mtrs at a prime location in Delhi offering first branded residences, serviced by the Leela Group, with expected possession in about 3 - 3.5 years.

We are making sure that the construction activity is at a fast pace, using better technology and A-grade contractors on all our projects and the entire focus of the Company is on delivery of these projects. Construction is at full swing at other projects like "Vanya" on the Dwarka Express Way and "Trinity" in Sector 84 New Gurgaon.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)