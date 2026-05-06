Business News | Rahis Bharti Represents India at Foire De Tours, France, Before 400,000 Global Audience

VMPL

Tours [France], May 6: Rahis Bharti Leads India's Cultural Mission Globally -- 26 Years of Non-Stop Service to Bharat In a remarkable story of dedication and national pride, renowned Rajasthani folk artist and cultural ambassador Rahis Bharti continues to serve India by taking its rich cultural heritage to the global stage for over 26 uninterrupted years.

Also Read | Christian Phone Network Radiant Mobile To Block P*rn and LGBT Content; Here's How.

Currently representing India at the prestigious Foire de Tours 2026 in Tours, Rahis Bharti, along with his internationally acclaimed DHOAD Gypsies of Rajasthan, is once again showcasing the vibrant traditions of Rajasthan and India before an international audience.

India Showcased to the World

Also Read | Mira-Bhayandar Water Cut: MBMC Announces 24-Hour Water Shutdown in Parts of Mira-Bhayandar; Check Timings and Dates.

At Foire de Tours 2026, where India has been honored as the Guest Country, more than 400,000 visitors from across the world are expected to experience India's rich cultural heritage over a period of 10 days (May 1-10, 2026).

The grand inauguration ceremony was held in the distinguished presence of Mayor of Tours Emmanuel Denis, President of Foire Expo Iman Manzari, Director Geraud Laniece, along with dignitaries and representatives from the Embassy of India in France, including Counsellor Dr. Shalia Shah--highlighting the significance of this major cultural event.

26 Years of Cultural Diplomacy

For over two and a half decades, Rahis Bharti has been on a continuous mission to promote Indian folk culture across the globe:

- Performances in 119+ countries

- Thousands of international concerts

- Touring internationally 6-7 months every year

- IN Representing India globally for 26 years without interruption

His work stands as a powerful example of India's cultural diplomacy, where art becomes a bridge connecting nations and people.

Global Recognition at Prestigious Platforms

Rahis Bharti and the DHOAD Group have proudly represented India at some of the world's most iconic global events, including:

- The Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Elizabeth II in London

- The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

- The internationally acclaimed WOMAD Festival (UK)

- The opening ceremony of "Namaste France" in Paris, in the presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi

They have also performed at prestigious venues such as La Seine Musicale and for the President of France, further reinforcing their global stature and recognition.

A Grand Indian Cultural Ensemble in France

At Foire de Tours 2026, Rahis Bharti will present a vibrant and diverse Indian cultural showcase alongside distinguished artists, including:

- The internationally acclaimed DHOAD Group

- The royal Jaipur Maharaja Brass Band

- The dynamic Afridi Bharti Trio - Prince of Rajasthan

- Renowned Bollywood dancer COCO Ayumi, representing Indo-Japanese cultural fusion

- Celebrated Rajasthani folk dancer Sushila Kalbeliya, showcasing the traditional Kalbeliya heritage

Connecting with a Global Audience

A defining strength of Rahis Bharti's journey is his strong connection with international audiences. Across continents, more than 90% of audiences attending DHOAD performances are international, reflecting the universal appeal of Indian folk music and culture.

Through music and performance, he presents India not just as a country, but as a living cultural experience that resonates globally.

Expanding India's Presence Across Europe

Following France, Rahis Bharti and the DHOAD Group are set to represent India at major festivals across Europe, including Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal, Bulgaria, Germany, Belgium, and Poland--further strengthening India's cultural outreach across the continent.

IN A Proud Moment for Bharat

Rahis Bharti's journey from a small village in Rajasthan to global stages is a powerful story of determination, cultural pride, and national service. His work has not only preserved traditional Indian art forms but also created international opportunities for hundreds of artists.

For 26 years, his mission has remained clear and unwavering:

to serve Bharat by showcasing its culture to the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)