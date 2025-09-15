SMPL

New Delhi [India], September 15: The Tri-Services Lord Buddha Circuit Motorcycle Expedition (23rd August - 9th September 2025) has emerged as a landmark in India's journey of cultural pride, youth empowerment, and national unity.

Jointly led by Shri Rahul Laxman Patil, son of a humble farmer and Convener of the initiative, and Lt Col Dr. Vishal Chopra (Army Medical Corps) as Team Leader, the expedition brought together India's defence forces, youth, and cultural heritage under one banner of service, harmony, and inspiration.

Dual Leadership, Extraordinary Impact

* Shri Rahul Patil: Conceptualized and convened the expedition, coordinating with governments, institutions, and communities. His vision highlighted heritage as a living force for youth and national pride.

* Lt Col Dr. Vishal Chopra: An officer of the prestigious Army Medical Corps, he upheld the values of health, harmony, and service. A healer by duty and a rider by passion, with over 10,000 km of biking experience, he emerged as the expedition's most seasoned motorcyclist. Significantly, he became the first medical officer to lead a Tri-Services Motorcycle Expedition, embodying the spirit of courage, care, and camaraderie..

Together, they showed how ordinary roots can yield extraordinary achievements when guided by ethics, resilience, and leadership.

Legacy of Unity & Peace

Every milestone of this journey echoed Lord Buddha's wisdom and India's spirit of unity in diversity. From heritage and ethics to discipline and defence, the expedition demonstrated that Bharat is strongest when its values, cultures, and people stand united.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Digant Sharma as the Director of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Finance shared an inspiring message:

"The Lord Buddha Circuit Expedition is not just about covering miles, it is about covering hearts. When our soldiers, youth, and citizens unite in the spirit of service, compassion, and discipline, Bharat rises as a beacon of peace and strength for the world. This journey proves that our diversity is our greatest power, and our unity is our eternal spirit." - Digant Sharma

The Tri-Services Lord Buddha Circuit Motorcycle Expedition will be remembered not only as a ride, but as a movement of heritage, ethics, and youth empowerment -- lighting the path for generations to come.

Tri-Services Participation

Six serving officers formed the expedition's core, symbolizing Army-Navy-Air Force unity:

* Brig Deepak Gaur - Indian Army - Chief of Delegates

* Lt Col Dr. Vishal Chopra - Army Medical Corps - Team Leader

* Lt Col Neelesh Tiwari - Indian Army - Rider

* Wg Cdr V.P. Bhatt - Indian Air Force - Rider

* Sqn Ldr Navneet Sharma - Indian Air Force - Rider

* Lt Cdr Avinash Prasad - Indian Navy - Rider

With over 1,000 local participants joining along the route, the expedition became a living model of jointness, collaboration, and people's participation.

Lord Buddha Circuit: Culture, Heritage & Youth

Covering 4,500 km across seven states, the expedition retraced India's Buddhist heritage while engaging communities and inspiring young people. With seven states, seven cultures, and seven languages, it carried the unifying message:

"Many Languages, Many Cultures - One Bharat, One Spirit."

Institutional & State Support

The expedition is receiving strong institutional and state-level backing from:

* BIMSTEC Secretariat - Regional strategic cooperation

* Nalanda University, Rajgir - Academic partner (under the Ministry of External Affairs)

* Prasar Bharati - Doordarshan Sports - National broadcast partner

* Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) - Cross-border facilitation

* Uttar Pradesh Tourism Board - State cultural and tourism promotion

* Bihar Culture Department & Museums - Heritage and cultural support

* Andhra Pradesh Culture & Tourism Ministry - State ceremonial and cultural partnership

* Maharashtra General Administration Department - State-level institutional coordination

* Telangana Tourism Department - Tourism and cultural facilitation

* Madhusudan Development, Mumbai - logistic support .&

* Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited

Key Achievements

* Promoting Buddhist Values: Revived non-violence, truth, compassion, and mindfulness as a guide for modern life.

* Youth Engagement & Nation-Building: Inspired discipline, cultural pride, and responsible citizenship.

* Road Safety & Drug-Free India: Advocated safe driving and a healthy, resilient lifestyle.

* Defence Forces as Role Models: Showcased the Armed Forces as an inspiration for India's youth.

* Institutional & State Support: Backed by the BIMSTEC Secretariat, Nalanda University, Doordarshan Sports, Land Port Authority of India, and the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.Issued by:

Rahul Laxman Patil

Convener - Tri-Services Lord Buddha Circuit Motorcycle Expedition

