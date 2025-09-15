Mumbai, September 15: Keeping the convenience of the commuters in mind, the State Transport Authority (STA) in Maharashtra on Monday, September 15, approved a minimum fare for bike taxis at INR 15 for 1.5 km, news agency PTI reported, citing officials. It must be noted that the bike taxi service in Maharashtra is yet to be rolled out.

According to the report, passengers will have to pay INR 10.27 per km for the service. Earlier this year, the state government granted permission to operate bike taxis and bike pooling services in cities with a population of more than one lakh, and also issued a GR. Mumbai and Other Maharashtra Cities Set To Get E-Bike Taxis As Devendra Fadnavis-Led Cabinet Gives Nod to Policy, Check Full Details.

Bike Taxis Officially Legal in Maharashtra

On July 4, the state government notified the Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, 2025, clearing the way for app-based aggregators to begin operations, provided they meet strict licensing, safety, and operational conditions.

Fares Decided for Bike Taxis in Maharashtra

An official from a regional transport office (RTO) told PTI that the STA, chaired by state Transport Secretary Sanjay Sethi, approved the fares in a meeting held on August 18, and they will be applicable across the state. As minutes of the STA meeting are signed now, the fare has been declared. The transport authority has fixed the fare for bike taxis using the formula devised by the Khatua panel, which has been in use to derive rates for autorickshaws and taxis, the official added. Bike Taxi Policy Approved by Maharashtra Government: Where Will E-Bike Taxis Operate? What Is the Passenger Limit? Here's All You Need To Know.

Although not launched officially, bike taxi services are being operated illegally. According to the state transport department, the RTOs have registered cases against 123 bike taxis operating in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2025 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).