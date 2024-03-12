Dahod (Gujarat) [India], March 12 (ANI): Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw visited 9000 HP Electric Locomotive Manufacturing Unit at Dahod today.

The first phase of this unit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

This Railways factory manufactured 1200 high horse power (9000 HP) electric locomotives over a period of 11 years. It would entail manufacturing of 1200 locomotives and maintenance of these locomotives for 35 years.

Talking to ANI about this manufacturing unit Vaishnaw said, "In Dahod, the production of world-class locomotives is Prime Minister Modi's commitment. Today marks the inauguration of the first phase of this factory."

He added, "The engines produced here will have 9,000 horsepower, ensuring top-notch quality for global markets. Our plan is to export engines worldwide from this factory, reflecting a significant vision. Dahod holds great importance and the arrival of this factory will stimulate substantial economic activity in the region."

It is notable that suitable economic drivers will ensure complete indigenization of the manufacturing which in turn will lead to development of ancillary manufacturing units making it a true 'Make in India' initiative.

The project will also lead to development of the Dahod region and generate employment.

Taking about training and employment generation in this region Minister said that I have urged the General Manager to collaborate with local engineering colleges, providing specific training to students aligned with the factory's needs. In the coming months, economic activities here are expected to see substantial growth.

Today marks the inauguration of the first phase, with the second phase of the factory set to open within the next 6 months. Our aim to achieve the target of producing the first locomotive by December 2024.

On the vision to export of world class locomotives, Vaishnaw said, "Contemplating locomotive exports today is a result of Prime Minister Modi's vision for a self-reliant India, his mission for Atmanirbhar Bharat. We are fully committed to his vision of building a self-reliant India, and it is his regular reviews and visionary leadership that make this factory's success possible."

Notably, the contract of Manufacturing and Maintenance of 9000 HP Electric Freight Locomotives in this factory has been awarded to Siemens, India.

The company selected as technological partner, will manufacture these locomotives at Dahod and maintain these locomotives at four maintenance depots - Vishakhapatnam, Raipur, Kharagpur, Pune for a period of 35 years utilising Railway's Manpower.

These High Horse Power (9000 HP) locomotives will be the future workhorse for freight operation on Indian Railways.

These locomotives are planned for use primarily on Western DFC and on graded sections of Railways for hauling container freight trains in double stack configuration of 4500 Tonnes at 75 kmph at 1 in 200 gradients and improve the average speed of such trains to around 50-60 kmph over the existing 20-25 kmph.

There is also a provision to manufacture and supply Standard Gauge locomotives for export market. The quantum jump in the operating parameters will lead to increase in the throughput and also enhance line capacity.

These locomotives, equipped with state of the art IGBT based propulsion technology, will provide savings in energy consumption due to regenerative braking technology. (ANI)

