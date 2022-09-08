New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/PNN): A fascinating coffee table book titled 'Sashakt Bharat: The Glorious Story of India's Development' was released to mark 75 years of the country's independence by Rajashree Birla, Chairperson, Aditya Birla Centre For Community Initiatives and Rural Development, Nadir Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director, Godrej Industries Limited, Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC Group and CA Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman, Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates at a grand launch event organised by National Hindi News Magazine 'Abhyuday Vatsalyam' at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai on August 29, 2022.

This coffee table book is based on India's 75-year development journey in which many well-known industrialists, economic policy makers and thinkers have written articles. Rajashree Birla was the chief guest and Nadir Godrej and Deepak Parekh were the guests of honour of this program. 'Sashakt Bharat' coffee table book is published under the editorial leadership of Alok Ranjan Tiwari, a 25-years old youngest media entrepreneur.

On this occasion, Alok Ranjan Tiwari, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Abhyuday Vatsalyam, in a fireside chat with HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh, spoke openly on all issues like economy, attachment to Mumbai, future opportunities, growing trust of youth in the country. During this, Parekh said that "India can do more in the next 25 years than it has made in the last 75 years. I have never been as optimistic about the country's economy as I am today". The interestingness of the event increased when Alok Ranjan Tiwari, Editor-In-Chief of 'Abhyuday Vatsalyam', posed a question to HDFC Chairman and the country's well-known banker Deepak Parekh, who do you like the most between Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. In response to this question, Deepak Parekh said - 'Narendra Modi'. During the conversation, Deepak Parekh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he should get one or two more terms. Expressing his fondness for Mumbai, Parekh said, "I can't live anywhere other than Mumbai.

At the event, Rajshree Birla was honoured with the 'Exemplary Philanthropist of the Nation' Award, Godrej Group's Chairman and MD Nadir Godrej with 'Exemplary Industrialist of the Nation' Award and HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh with 'Lifetime Achievement' Award by CA Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman, Board of Guest Editors of Sashakt Bharat and Kripashankar Tiwari, Founder of Abhyuday Vatsalyam News Magazine.

Alok Ranjan Tiwari, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Abhyuday Vatsalyam News Magazine, stressed on inclusive and sustainable growth in his address. "Soon we will enter into the digital media through our new media venture - Corporate Capital," Alok said, referring to future plans. Where readers will get the best content with the help of experts through new technology on all important issues including ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), Infrastructure, Social Culture.

G.N. Bajpai, Former Chairman of SEBI and LIC, Pradip Shah, Non-Executive Chairman of Pfizer India, Nerolac Paints and BASF Ltd, Abhay Tewari, MD and CEO of SUD Life Insurance, H.K. Agarwal, MD and CEO of Grasim Industries Limited, Amisha Vora, Joint Managing Director of Prabhudas Lilladher Group and other eminent people from the Industry, Bureaucracy, Education, and media world participated in this event.

The event was presided over by CA Shailesh Haribhakti and he expressed the vision of a developed India in his presidential address. Nadir Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director, Godrej Industries Limited, also recited a poem based on India's 75-year journey. A panel discussion on India@100 was also organised by Abhyuday Vatsalyam News magazine in which Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Logistics Limited, Navneet Munot, Managing Director and CEO, HDFC Mutual Fund, Shashvat Nakrani, Co-Founder, BharatPe and Purvi Seth, CEO, Shilputsi India participated. The panel discussion was moderated by country's eminent business journalist Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor, Zee Business.

