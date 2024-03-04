New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): At a virtual meeting on Monday, Union Minister for Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, assured startups that his ministry will take up the matter with Google for a sustainable and long-term solution.

During the meeting today, startups presented their concerns regarding a few "policies" of Google.

Recently, Google announced that it will be removing certain Indian apps from its Play Store. The reason behind this decision was a disagreement over service fee payments, as per reports.

Subsequently, Google, however, restored all the apps on its Play Store.

"There has been a deep and decisive transformation in India's startup ecosystem over the past 10 years. From fewer startups in 2014, we now have more than 1 lakh startups and 113 unicorns, with the potential to add 10 lakh startups and 10,000 unicorns in the coming decade," Chandrasekhar posted on X after the virtual meeting.

"Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, the Govt will continue to work towards a level playing field for big and small firms alike while creating an ecosystem that will catalyze growth for startups," he added in the X post. (ANI)

