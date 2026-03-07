Noted Tamil film producer and National Award-winning author G Dhananjheyan has sparked a significant debate online after sharing a series of critical remarks on social media. His comments follow a highly publicised joint appearance by superstar Thalapathy Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan at a wedding reception in Chennai on Thursday. Amid Sangeetha Sornalingam Divorce Buzz, Thalapathy Vijay’s Bodyguard Aroon Suresh Drops Cryptic Note on Instagram (View Post).

The event, held for the son of producer Kalpathi S. Suresh, saw the two actors arriving and posing for photographs together. The appearance has drawn intense scrutiny as it comes in the wake of reports that Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on March 5, Dhananjheyan expressed his disappointment without naming the actors directly. He invoked a famous cinematic principle to highlight the responsibility he believes public figures should uphold.

“‘With great power/popularity comes great responsibility’… popular dialogue in the film 'Spider-Man'. People with huge popularity carry great responsibility to set a good example for common people on how to lead an honest and respectful life for them to follow. When that's ignored, everyone loses their respect for them.”

The producer, known for his vocal stance on industry ethics, suggested that such public displays could normalize behavior that he views as detrimental to societal values.

“Being a strong family-oriented person, I am disturbed by a few leading actors setting [the] wrong example thro' their acts, for their millions of fans and followers. For every person, Family comes first. When family is taken for granted and abused (mentally or emotionally), the love and respect for them gets lost. Such acts can't be normalised or justified under any circumstances.”

More About Sangeetha's Case and Infidelity Allegations

The public appearance of Vijay and Trisha has added fuel to long-standing rumours regarding their relationship. According to recent legal filings, Sangeetha Sornalingam reportedly filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu district court, citing "infidelity" and an "adulterous relationship" as grounds for the split.

Further legal developments surfaced today, March 7, as reports indicate Sangeetha has filed a fresh petition seeking residential rights to the couple's matrimonial home in Neelankarai. The petition alleges that Vijay had warned her she would not be permitted to stay in the house if she pursued legal separation.

Social Media Reactions

The producer's comments have divided social media. While many users praised Dhananjheyan for his "candid and principled" stance, others argued that a celebrity's personal life should remain private and that public appearances do not necessarily reflect personal misconduct.

Neither Vijay nor Trisha has issued an official statement regarding the producer's remarks or the ongoing divorce proceedings. Vijay, who recently transitioned into politics with the launch of his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), faces increasing pressure as his personal life becomes a focal point for both fans and political rivals ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

