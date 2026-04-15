New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday has issued new guidelines on branch authorisation for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), aimed at strengthening regulatory oversight and ensuring orderly and prudent expansion of such entities in the financial system.

The guidelines, titled Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Companies - Branch Authorisation) Directions, 2025, have come into effect immediately and are applicable across various categories of NBFCs, including deposit-taking NBFCs, Housing Finance Companies (HFCs), and Investment and Credit Companies (NBFC-ICCs).

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It stated "In exercise of the powers conferred by Chapter IIIB of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, and Sections 30A, 32 and 33 of the National Housing Bank Act, 1987, and all other provisions/laws enabling the Reserve Bank of India ('RBI') in this regard, RBI being satisfied that it is necessary and expedient in the public interest so to do, hereby issues the Directions".

The guidelines lay down clear conditions for opening branches. Deposit-taking NBFCs with net owned funds up to Rs 50 crore or with lower credit ratings are permitted to open branches only within the state of their registered office. However, those with net owned funds above Rs 50 crore and a credit rating of AA or above can expand operations across India.

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For branch expansion, NBFCs are required to notify the RBI, and if no objection is raised within 30 days, they may proceed with their plans. Applications are to be submitted through the PRAVAAH portal.

The directions also specify that Housing Finance Companies must inform the National Housing Bank before opening branches in India, and are not permitted to open branches abroad.

Further, NBFC-ICCs engaged in lending against gold collateral must obtain prior approval from the RBI for opening more than 1,000 branches, and are required to ensure adequate storage and security facilities for pledged gold.

The guidelines also cover closure of branches, mandating that NBFCs provide at least three months' public notice in newspapers and inform the RBI or NHB accordingly.

Additionally, prior RBI approval is required for opening representative offices abroad, which are limited to liaison and research activities without involving fund outflows.

The RBI noted that with the issuance of these directions, earlier guidelines on branch authorisation stand repealed, while ensuring continuity of actions taken under previous frameworks.

The central bank stated that the directions have been issued in public interest under relevant provisions of the RBI Act, 1934 and the National Housing Bank Act, 1987, reflecting the need for a structured framework governing branch expansion and operations.

The move is expected to enhance regulatory clarity, improve financial discipline, and support balanced growth of NBFCs in line with the evolving financial ecosystem. (ANI)

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