Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the RCB vs LSG Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match. A significant development from the toss at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was the decision to list veteran batsman Virat Kohli as an Impact Substitute rather than in the starting XI. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard.

Why Virat Kohli Is Named Among Impact Players for RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match?

The decision to name Kohli among the substitutes is a calculated strategic move by the RCB management. Following a minor ankle niggle sustained during their previous match against the Mumbai Indians, the franchise has opted for a cautious approach to his physical workload.

As RCB are fielding first, listing the 37-year-old as an Impact Player allows him to rest during the demanding bowling innings. He is fully expected to be substituted into the match when the home side begins their run chase, ensuring his batting expertise is utilised without risking further strain in the field. Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants.

RCB vs LSG Team Adjustments

Captain Rajat Patidar's decision to bowl first aligns with the historically favourable chasing conditions in Bengaluru. To strengthen their pace attack for the first innings, RCB have made one major adjustment, bringing Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood into the starting line-up in place of Jacob Duffy.

The Lucknow Super Giants, captained by Rishabh Pant, remain unchanged for the encounter. The visitors will evaluate the pitch conditions and match situation before deploying their own Impact Player, with spin specialist M. Siddharth standing by as a likely option for the second innings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).