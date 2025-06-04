Back to the Roots for a Greener Future

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 4: This World Environment Day, let us revisit the timeless wisdom of our Sanatan Sanskriti, which teaches us that Nature is not just a resource, but a divine partner in our journey of life.

In our tradition:

* Air is Vayu Devata* Water is Jal Devata* Rivers are revered as mothers* Earth is our Bhumi Mata* Trees are part of our daily puja* Animals are sacred as vahanas (divine vehicles)* Mountains are worshipped

And seasonal festivals keep us aligned with natural cycles

This wasn't just culture--it was a conscious environmental lifestyle.

Where Did We Go Wrong?In chasing modern comfort, we began treating Nature as a commodity, not a companion.

Forests vanished, rivers polluted, and climates grew unstable.

Result?

* Climate Change* Global Warming* Air & Water Scarcity* Biodiversity Loss

The Way Forward: Fusion of Ancient Wisdom + Modern ScienceAs someone working on Sarasvati River research with retired ISRO scientists, I believe revival is possible--by combining:

* Traditional ecological knowledge* Scientific methods like satellite imagery, hydrology, and eco-restoration* Policy changes rooted in dharma and sustainability

Let's Unite to Restore Balance

Real change demands collective effort. We must involve:

* Industrialists - adopt sustainable practices* Students & Educators - nurture eco-awareness* Politicians & Planners - integrate ancient wisdom into development* Citizens - embrace lifestyle changes

We don't need to choose between tradition and progress--we must blend them.

Be the Ancestor Future Generations Will Thank

Let's take responsibility. Let's act with a dharmic mind and scientific heart.

The Earth remembers.

Let us be remembered for the good we did.

Dr. Tejas MojidraVastu Consultant | Architecture

