The Day of Arafah, also known as Arafat Day, is one of the most important days for Muslims worldwide and falls on the ninth day of Dhu al-Hijjah of the lunar Islamic Calendar. It is the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage and is followed by the holiday of Eid al-Adha. It is said that fasting on the Day of Arafah expiates the sins of the previous year and the coming year, as per a hadith in Sahih Muslim. As the Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar, the Day of 'Arafah falls 10 days earlier each year. Day of Arafah 2025 is expected to fall on Thursday, June 5 in India, depending on the sighting of the moon.

At dawn of this day, Muslim pilgrims make their way from Mina to a nearby hillside and plain called Mount Arafat and the Plain of Arafat. As per religious beliefs, it is said that it was from this site that the Islamic prophet Muhammad gave one of his last sermons in the final year of his life. Some Muslims hold that part of the Quranic verse announcing that the religion of Islam had been perfected was revealed on this day.

Day of Arafah 2025 Date

Day of Arafah 2025 is expected to fall on Thursday, June 5.

Day of Arafah Significance

The Day of ‘Arafah is marked on the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar. For pilgrims performing Hajj, the Day of ‘Arafah is the most significant day. This is the day before Eid al-Adha and is especially significant for Muslims around the world, whether or not they are performing the Hajj pilgrimage. For Muslims, this day serves as an opportunity for purification and seeking Allah’s blessings.

The Day of ‘Arafah offers another opportunity to cleanse our hearts and remember our purpose and destination. It is said that fasting on the Day of Arafah for non-pilgrims is a highly recommended Sunnah which entails a great reward that Allah forgives the sins of two years.

