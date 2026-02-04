PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 4: With global admissions becoming more competitive and student aspirations evolving beyond exam scores, higher education institutions are being called upon to offer deeper, long-term guidance. Responding to this shift, Woxsen University introduced Career Connect 2.0, a structured handbook aimed at helping students prepare strategically for international education and future careers.

The book was launched during the National Woxsen Olympiad 2026 - Red Hat Brainiac Champion. The event was graced by Siv Ram Shastri Jonnalagadda, Co-founder of Hyderabad DAO; Dr. Sriranga Narasimha Gandhi Aryavalli, Vice President and Head of Security, Jio Platforms Limited; and Sri VV Lakshminarayana, former IPS and CBI official, Advisory Board Member, Reva University, Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize recipient.

Career Connect 2.0 is a structured guideline for students planning to pursue higher education abroad. The book provides step-by-step lucid preparation strategies for examinations like GRE, GMAT, SAT, and IELTS. Moreover, the book also highlights study planning, skill-based learning and career alignment crucial for pursuing global education.

The publication has been authored by a multidisciplinary team of educators and trainers from Woxsen University, bringing together expertise in aptitude training, structured thinking, and life skills development. Career Connect 2.0 has been authored Bernard Bhutia, Head - COTD & WSAC; Bhavani Singh, Life Skills Trainer; Syed Hassan Abdullah, Life Skills Trainer; and Avinash Y.B, Aptitude Trainer. Their collective experience ensures a practical, student-centric approach that addresses both academic excellence and personal growth.

Speaking at the event, Bernard Bhutia said, "Career Connect 2.0 is not simply about going abroad. It is about being ready for the world."

The handbook emphasizes long-term preparation strategies, critical thinking, time management, and self-awareness; skills that are increasingly essential in a competitive global education landscape. The launch of Career Connect 2.0 once again reflects Woxsen University's broader vision of nurturing future-ready professionals through experiential learning, global exposure, and continuous career support. The University plans to make the handbook available to students across disciplines as part of its structured career development initiatives.

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 175+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2025, Rank #9 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2025, Rank #6, Asia Pacific, Bloomberg Best B-School, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2025, in 4th consecutive year. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B.Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B. Arch Private Institutes.

