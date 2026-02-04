The ongoing friction between reality TV stars and digital creators reached a new boiling point this week as fitness influencer Pawan Chechi issued a public challenge to Prince Narula. The confrontation follows controversial statements made by Narula on the new reality show The 50, where he levelled serious allegations against YouTuber Elvish Yadav. Did Elvish Yadav Take a Dig at Prince Narula After His ‘Reel Ka Badmaash’ Allegation on ‘The 50’? (View Post).

Chechi, a known associate of Yadav, released a viral video dismissing Narula's claims as "badmoshi" and invited him to settle their differences through a physical face-off or a sporting contest.

Prince Narula’s Comments That Triggered the Conflict

The dispute stems from a recent episode of The 50, a captive reality show featuring several high-profile social media personalities. During a conversation with fellow contestant Maxtern (Sagar Thakur), Prince Narula revisited his long-standing feud with Elvish Yadav, which originated during their time as gang leaders on Roadies XX.

Narula claimed that after their televised spat, he had received several threatening calls from "gangsters" allegedly associated with Yadav. He further alleged that when he personally travelled to Yadav’s hometown in Gurgaon to confront him, the YouTuber fled to Goa to avoid the encounter.

Prince Narula Talks About His Feud With Elvish Yadav on ‘The 50’

"He is a 'reel' gangster, not a real one," Narula stated on the show, suggesting that Yadav’s tough-guy persona is strictly limited to his social media edits.

Pawan Chechi’s Viral Response

Pawan Chechi quickly stepped in to defend Yadav, posting a video on his Instagram account that has since circulated widely across. In the clip, Chechi questioned the authenticity of Narula’s story, asking why Narula never responded to their attempts to contact him if he was truly seeking a confrontation.

"Tu itna bada badmash hai nahi jitna social media pe dikh raha hai. Tujhe mai khula challenge kar raha hoon." (You aren't as tough as you are trying to show. So stop this bragging).

Chechi concluded the video with an open challenge, telling Narula to "come outside" once his filming commitments are over. He offered Narula a choice of platforms for a face-off, including wrestling (Kushti), Kabaddi, or a race, stating, "Choose whatever you want, let’s see who is actually tough."

Pawan Chechi’s Open Challenge to Prince Narula – Watch Video

More About the Rivalry

The tension between the two camps is not new. In 2024, Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula were involved in a heated physical altercation during the Roadies XX finale. The rivalry deepened when Maxtern, who was famously filmed in a physical scuffle with Yadav last year, joined Narula on The 50, where both have been vocal about their grievances with the "Elvish Army." ‘The 50’ Contestant Vanshaj Singh Leaks Chat With Prince Narula’s Team Amid Elimination Controversy, Calls Him ‘Clown’.

As of Wednesday, Prince Narula remains inside the reality show "mahal" (palace) and has not yet responded to Chechi’s challenge. Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav took to social media with a cryptic post, questioning if anyone could match his "screen time" even when he isn't physically present on the show.

