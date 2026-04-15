PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 15: In an age where urban living often distances individuals from nature, a growing number of people are rediscovering the value of farming, sustainability, and self-sufficient lifestyles. The idea of cultivating one's own fruits and vegetables, engaging in eco farming, and spending time in green, open spaces is no longer just a rural aspiration; it is becoming a modern lifestyle choice. This shift is driving increased interest in agricultural land for sale, farm land for sale, and farm houses in Bangalore, as individuals look for a more meaningful connection with the land they own and a peaceful second home near Bangalore.

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Hoskote, once considered a quiet peripheral town on the outskirts of Bangalore, has rapidly transformed into one of the region's most dynamic real estate destinations. With improved connectivity, expanding infrastructure, and proximity to key industrial and IT corridors, the micro market has attracted some of the biggest names in the industry. Established developers such as Brigade Group, along with several other prominent residential projects in Hoskote, have played a significant role in shaping its reputation as a high-growth investment hub.

Amid this wave of large-scale residential developments, a new segment is gaining recognition, one that goes beyond conventional apartments and plotted layouts. Developments centered around lifestyle-driven land ownership are increasingly appealing to buyers who want more than just an asset. The ability to engage in DIY farming, growing their own fruits, vegetables, and organic produce, has become a key attraction, blending investment with everyday experience.

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Within this evolving space, Mogg's Estates has emerged as a notable name, standing alongside some of the most recognized developers in the region. Their upcoming project, Mogg's Nidhivana, is being positioned as a distinctive offering in Hoskote's competitive landscape. Unlike traditional farm house for sale options or a typical farm house near Bangalore, Mogg's Nidhivana focuses on managed farmland living, giving buyers a space that functions not just as an investment, but also as a second home near Bangalore where they can unwind and reconnect with nature.

What sets Mogg's Estates apart is its focus on integrating eco-conscious living into real estate. By incorporating elements such as eco farming, access to a nursery in Bangalore, and collaboration with modern agriculture companies, the development reflects a growing demand for sustainable investments. Concepts like green house villa living are included in a subtle way, supporting those who want comfort without losing the essence of natural living. For many buyers, it is no longer just about owning farmhouses in Bangalore, but about actively using the land and being part of the process.

Industry observers note that while Brigade and other major residential projects have brought scale and credibility to Hoskote, emerging developers like Mogg's Estates are adding depth and a fresh perspective to the market. In fact, Mogg's Nidhivana is increasingly being mentioned alongside some of the most talked about developments in the area, signaling its growing presence among options ranging from farm land for sale to premium lifestyle investments.

Adding to the momentum is the project's much-anticipated launch event scheduled for April 18th and 19th. Designed as an immersive showcase rather than a conventional unveiling, the event will feature engaging activities such as painting sessions, live music performances, and other outdoor experiences. These elements are intended to give visitors a real sense of the environment and the lifestyle, one that encourages relaxation, creativity, and a deeper connection with nature.

Hoskote's real estate market today reflects a balance of established residential developments and evolving new concepts. While large-scale projects continue to attract urban buyers, managed farmland developments are carving out their own space. In this context, Mogg's Estates, through Mogg's Nidhivana, is positioning itself not just as an alternative but as a strong addition to Hoskote's growing portfolio of developments, especially for those looking at agricultural land for sale, farmhouse for sale, or a second home near Bangalore.

As demand for buying agricultural land, eco-driven investments, and nature-centric living continues to rise, projects like Mogg's Nidhivana are expected to play a key role in shaping the next phase of real estate in Hoskote, standing alongside some of the region's most established names while offering something refreshingly different.

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