Iran obtained access to a Chinese-built satellite that was used to monitor US military bases in the Middle East during a recent conflict, according to a report by the Financial Times. The report, citing leaked Iranian military documents, said the satellite enabled surveillance of key sites before and after reported strikes.

The satellite, identified as TEE-01B, was reportedly built and launched by Earth Eye Co and later acquired by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force in late 2024. Strait of Hormuz: Iran-Flagged Vessels Use AIS Deceptive Tactics To Reach Bandar Abbas Despite US Blockade.

Iran Used Chinese Spy Satellite To Track US Bases

According to the report, Iranian commanders used the satellite to track several US-linked military facilities across the region. These included Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, and areas near the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, as well as Erbil airport in Iraq.

The satellite reportedly captured images of these sites in March, around the same time Iran claimed responsibility for drone and missile strikes targeting some of these locations. US-Iran Talks: Efforts Underway for Second Round of Talks As Strait of Hormuz Showdown Endures.

Alleged Use During Military Operations

The report suggests that satellite imagery was collected both before and after the attacks, indicating potential use in operational planning and assessment. For instance, images of Prince Sultan Air Base were taken over multiple days in mid-March.

US President Donald Trump had confirmed that aircraft at the Saudi base were hit during that period, though no direct link to the satellite data has been officially established.

Role of Chinese Firms

As part of the reported arrangement, Iran is said to have gained access to ground station services operated by Emposat, a Beijing-based company with a global network. This would have enabled control and data transmission for the satellite.

There has been no official response to the report from the White House, the Pentagon, or Chinese authorities. Beijing has previously denied supplying military support to Iran in the conflict.

The development comes amid broader scrutiny of ties between China and Iran during the conflict. Separate reports have suggested that China may be preparing to supply air defence systems to Iran, although Chinese officials have denied these claims.

The details of the satellite acquisition and its use remain unconfirmed by governments involved. However, if verified, the report would point to an expansion of Iran’s surveillance capabilities and highlight the growing role of commercial satellite technology in modern conflicts.

Analysts note that access to such systems can significantly enhance reconnaissance and targeting capabilities, particularly in regions with ongoing military tensions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Financial Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).