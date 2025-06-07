BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7: Redwing, a leading provider of drone-based instant logistics solutions from India, today announced the strategic acquisition of the assets of Aerit, a Swedish drone delivery startup recognized for its advanced autonomous delivery technology for suburban homes. This asset acquisition significantly strengthens Redwing's position in Europe, accelerating its expansion efforts in one of the world's fastest-growing drone logistics markets.

Aerit had successfully collaborated with Foodora in 2024, with EASA's SAIL II permits for Sweden operations for delivering food from retailers to consumers. Built by a talented team of engineers from Spotify, Scania Group & PhDs, it was the 1st company to complete commercial food drone delivery in Sweden.

The integration of Aerit's state-of-the-art autonomous flight technology "Stewie" and operational know-how significantly enhances Redwing's technological portfolio. This move allows Redwing to rapidly develop and deploy advanced drones tailored specifically to the complex and evolving needs of the logistics sector. Aerit's drone systems are acclaimed for their safety, reliability, and operational efficiency, attributes critical to achieving scalable drone operations and commercial viability.

This acquisition underscores Redwing's commitment to driving innovation and achieving leadership in the BVLOS drone logistics industry. With a proven track record of more than 300,000 kilometers of Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flights, Redwing has consistently demonstrated the capability and readiness of its autonomous drone platform in demanding scenarios such as drone logistics in rain, hilly terrains & coastal winds. By integrating Aerit's expertise, Redwing further solidifies its ability to deliver comprehensive, highly reliable drone-based solutions that meet stringent European regulatory requirements.

"The acquisition of Aerit is a pivotal step for Redwing, expanding the BVLOS portfolio & improving ML-based flight routing capabilities alongside EASA regulatory headway," said Anshul Sharma, co-founder of Redwing. "By combining Aerit's innovative technology and European market presence with Redwing's deep expertise in scalable, autonomous drone logistics, we are excited to complete this acquisition process."

