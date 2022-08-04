Reliance Brands Limited will be Balenciaga's sole India partner to launch the brand in the country.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Reliance Brands Limited said on Thursday it has signed a strategic deal with global luxury brand Balenciaga, to bring the best of global couture to the Indian market.

With this long-term franchise agreement, Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) will be Balenciaga's sole India partner to launch the brand in the country. This is Reliance Brands' second partnership deal with Kering group, which houses Balenciaga.

Founded by Spanish-born Cristobal Balenciaga in 1917 and established in Paris in 1937, the original house of Balenciaga defined modern couture with its many innovations to form and technique. Since his appointment as artistic director in 2015, Demna continues to uphold the vision of Balenciaga through boundary-pushing collections, which have expanded to include women's and men's ready-to-wear, accessories, and objets d'art.

"Few brands have actually embraced the opportunity for creative reinterpretation and reinvention quite like Balenciaga. Their avant-garde and ingenious creations, bold use of the logo, and a consequent cult in the fashion industry has already created a strong footing throughout the world," Darshan Mehta, Managing Director of Reliance Brands Limited said in a statement.

"It's the most opportune time to introduce the brand to the country as the Indian luxury customer has matured and using fashion as a form of creative expression of their individuality," Mehta said.

Balenciaga's unprecedented interactions with the expanding digital realm, material developments, and today's social responsibilities keep it at the forefront of modernity, Reliance Brands Limited said in the statement. (ANI)

