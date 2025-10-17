VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: With exclusive inaugural offers and the widest range of the latest tech, customers are in for an enhanced shopping experience here. Reliance Digital grand launch on 16th Oct 2025: Reliance Digital has launched its second store at Burdwan at Reliance Digital, Parasmani Appartment, Kanainatshal North, GT Road, DVC More, PO: Chotonilpur, Burdwan, WB, Pin-713103

This tech destination offers the widest range of latest electronics at best prices along with an Expert Tech Squad for in-store assistance and resQ service experts, dedicated to post-purchase care of electronics. With the fastest delivery and installation, customers can get their hands on their favourite tech without any delay.

Consumers also get to enjoy upto Rs 20000 cashback on leading bank cards with exciting early bird offers at the new store.

Reliance Digital offers more than 2,000 products from over 500 international and national brands. It includes a complete range of consumer electronics and home appliances including the latest Smartphones, Smart TVs, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Home Theatres, Digital Cameras, Laptops, Accessories and other small electronics items.

True to the motto of "Personalising Technology", Reliance Digital aims to bring customers a world of tech choices at affordable prices. By offering unbeatable deals on electronics with multiple finance options, including Easy EMI; Reliance Digital aims to help every customer find the perfect tech to suit their lifestyle

About Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital is the largest electronics retailer in India with a presence in over 800 cities with 610+ large format Reliance Digital stores and 1800+ My Jio stores, serving customers in every nook and corner of the country, making latest technology accessible to all. With over 300 international and national brands and over 5000 products at best prices, Reliance Digital has the largest selection of models to help customers find the right technology solution for their lifestyle. At Reliance Digital, the trained and well-informed staff at every store is always happy to advise customers about every detail on each product. Most importantly, Reliance Digital provides after-sales service for all its products. Reliance resQ, the service arm of the retailer and India's only ISO-9001 certified electronics service brand, is available for support through the week, and is fully geared to provide end-to-end solutions.

For ease of purchase, consumers can visit any Reliance Digital store or log on to www.reliancedigital.in which offers Insta Delivery (delivery in less than 3 hours) and store pick-up options from their nearest stores.

For more information, log on to www.reliancedigital.in.

