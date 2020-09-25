Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): The in-flight mobile service launched by Reliance Jio in partnership with the Panasonic Avionics Corporation subsidiary, AeroMobile, will be available in 22 partner airlines at various airports, a company statement said on Friday.

With this service, JioPostpaid Plus users will be able to stay connected with voice and data services on flights while travelling abroad, according to the statement. The services will be available for all Jio customers once the services are available in the Indian airspace.

All the in-flight mobile services will be available in Air Serbia, Alitalia, Asiana Airlines, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Euro Wings, Kuwait Airways, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, SWISS, Uzbekistan Airways, and Virgin Atlantic at several airports.

However, only data and SMS services will be available on Aer Lingus, Cathay Pacific, Egypt Air, EVA Air, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, TAP Air Portugal, and Turkish Airlines at several airports.

Jio Director Akash Ambani said, "JioPostpaid Plus brings with it industry-defining and highest-quality user experience, and through our partnership with AeroMobile we will now offer in-flight roaming services at an attractive price. We are delighted to bring this new service to our customers, who will be able to enjoy seamless, high-quality, and secure roaming at 20,000 feet, keeping every JioPostpaid Plus user connected, always."

The in-flight mobile service will be available for users at Rs 499 for 250 MB data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 messages for a day, while Rs 699 and Rs 999 packs include 500 MB data and 1 GB data respectively with 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 messages.

Kevin Rogers, Sr Director Mobility Panasonic Avionics, CEO AeroMobile, said, "We are pleased to partner with Jio, and broaden the reach of our connectivity services across India. With the new in-flight roaming bundle, JioPostpaid Plus customers no longer need to worry about connectivity whilst travelling. This new market-leading proposition shows continued commitment to providing the very best service to customers." (ANI)

